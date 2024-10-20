Ole Miss Football Remains Idle in AP Poll Following Bye Week
Ole Miss football can improve its ranking with a win next Saturday over Oklahoma at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
For now, everything remains the same, including the Rebels' ranking in the AP Poll.
Ole Miss remained at No. 18 following Week 8's mayhem that saw two top 10 SEC programs fall at the wrong time. No. 1 Texas lost 30-15 against No. 5 Georgia in what could have implications on the SEC title game.
Meanwhile, No. 7 Alabama dropped its second game in conference play in a 24-17 loss against then-No. 11 Tennessee in the annual Third Saturday in October game.
Both the Crimson Tide and Rebels will need help from others to help them secure a spot in the College Football Playoff polls later next month. With two conference losses, there's no room for error in matchups that remain challenging for both parties. Alabama, which fell to No. 15, still has games against No. 21 Missouri, No. 8 LSU, Oklahoma and Auburn.
Ole Miss still has a game against the Sooners, plus road trips against Arkansas and Florida. There's also the big test against No. 2 Georgia at home on Nov. 9 for what could decide a playoff berth for the Rebels.
Ole Miss should be near full strength entering Saturday's matchup at home following the bye week. The taste of defeat from the overtime loss against LSU still lingers in the mouths of those who thought they could be undefeated thanks to stellar defensive execution and consistency in the passing game.
Oklahoma is coming off a 35-9 loss against South Carolina and will enter the matchup in Oxford unranked.
Georgia moved up to No. 2 after securing the road victory over the Longhorns. Texas dropped to No. 5 with the 15-point loss, its first since joining the SEC. Tennessee moved up four spots to No. 7 after securing its second win over Alabama in three years. LSU moved up one spot to No. 8 with a 34-10 win over Arkansas.
Texas A&M, which bested Mississippi State in Starkville, was idle at No. 14 entering Week 9's game against LSU at Kyle Field. Vanderbilt, which hasn't been ranked since 2014, appeared at No. 25 following its 24-14 win over Ball State.