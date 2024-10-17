Ole Miss Football Roadmap: Scouting the Rebels' Remaining 2024 Opponents
The Ole Miss Rebels find themselves at 5-2 overall so far in 2024, a very difficult situation in which they would most likely have to win out to have any chance of making the 12-team College Football Playoff.
The Rebs do get a bye week before taking on Oklahoma, giving them time to reset and correct mistakes. Everything this team aspired to accomplish is still in front of them, but it will be a challenge to navigate the rest of the SEC slate. With this being said, let's take a look at the road ahead for this Ole Miss team.
Oct 26. vs. Oklahoma
Record: 4-2 (1-2)
Best Win: 27-21 over Auburn
Worst Loss: 34-3 to Texas
The Sooners haven't had the season they wanted in their SEC debut as they have turned to a freshman quarterback after Jackson Arnold struggled early in the year. Head coach Brent Venables could be on hot seat talk sooner rather than later if the Sooners can't stay afloat down the stretch in the SEC.
The Sooners host South Carolina this week, a team in a similar situation. This will be a tough test for an Ole Miss offense that has severely underperformed in SEC play.
Nov 2. at Arkansas
Record: 4-2 (2-1)
Best Win: 19-14 over Tennessee
Worst Loss: 39-31 to Oklahoma State
Never bet against the Hogs in Fayetteville. The Vols found this out the hard way. Arkansas looks to have found a new offensive identity, and Sam Pittman is off the hot seat, for now.
The Rebels haven't won in Fayetteville since 2008, but they do get them in the early kickoff window. Ole Miss needs to exorcise those demons sooner rather than later if they want to stay in the playoff hunt.
Nov 9. vs. Georgia
Record: 5-1 (3-1)
Best Win: 34-3 over Clemson
Worst Loss: 41-34 to Alabama
Georgia is a very interesting story so far in college football. After a one-point win over Kentucky and a first-half splattering by the Crimson Tide, it seems the Bulldogs might not be the power they have been in recent years.
This game could be a CFP elimination game in Oxford if the Rebels take care of business beforehand. The Bulldogs and the Rebels will both have something to prove in what should be one of the crazier weekends in Oxford in a long while.
Nov 23. at Florida
Record: 3-3 (1-2)
Best Win: 24-13 over UCF
Worst Loss: 33-20 to Texas A&M
The Swamp can be a difficult place to play, even in the down years at Florida, but if the Rebels beat the Dawgs, this game could be the biggest trap game in Lane Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss.
Gator fans have been calling for head coach Billy Napier to be fired and have pointed to Kiffin as the man for the job. While that might be a Gator Nation pipe dream, it will be another reason why Napier has his team ready to play. Quarterback Graham Mertz is out for the year, and freshman DJ Lagway appears to have been given the keys to the offense.
This should be a very interesting matchup for a handful of reasons.
Nov 29. vs. Mississippi State
Record: 1-5 (0-3)
Best Win: 56-7 over Eastern Kentucky
Worst Loss: 41-17 to Toledo
Black Friday will mark Jeff Lebby's return to Oxford in an Egg Bowl with a little extra on the line, if the Rebels can string some needed W's together.
This Mississippi State offense has found a spark as of late with Michael Van Buren Jr under center after Blake Shapen was ruled out for the year. The Bulldog defense is a mess, however, and could be staring 1-11 in the face if UMass walks out of Starkville with a win like Toledo did earlier in the year.
All jokes aside, Lebby's return to Oxford will be one of the cooler storylines after Kiffin teased him in the offseason on Twitter, and you know State would love to drive a stake into the heart of the Rebels' postseason expectations with a win.
