'Devastating!' Ole Miss WR Cayden Lee Leaning On Teammates Following LSU Loss
Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee had one of the best games of his career on Saturday night against LSU, but he wasn't able to celebrate it.
Instead, he and his teammates were sent back to Oxford in a somber mood following their 29-26 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers. Lee led the team in receiving yards with 132, but that wasn't enough to lift the Rebels in the end after they missed some key opportunities to seal the game in the second half.
Lee was made available to the media on Monday where he discussed the team's mindset following that loss and during this bye week of preparation for next Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma.
"It's devastating, of course," Lee said. "It's just a time where we've got to lean on one another. We know that fans aren't going to be on our side, media isn't going to be on our side. We've just got to be there to pick one another up, keep motivating each other, and go 1-0."
By "not being on our side," Lee means social media narratives. He wants his focus to be inside the Manning Center this week, not on X or Instagram taking stock of fan and media perspectives.
That's totally fair, especially if he and the Rebels want to turn things around after this off week.
"We know how this day and age is," Lee said. "When you win, everybody celebrates you. When you don't, you're on the opposite side of that. Sometimes it's better to just stay off of social media and focus on what we have in house."
One player who took Saturday's loss especially hard was quarterback Jaxson Dart who stated that Ole Miss "must win out for the rest of the season" for a shot at the College Football Playoff. Dart is definitely a key leader on this team, but when he has his down moments, it's up to his teammates to play the uplifting role.
"Jaxson's always going to be there for us," Lee said. "He's always going to pick me up, pick Tre up, pick anyone else up. We were there for him on Saturday, and we're going to continue to be there for one another."
The Rebels are looking to get healthy this week before playing host to Oklahoma on Oct. 26. Kickoff in that game is set for 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ABC or ESPN.
