Ole Miss Football's Camo Lid Nominated For UNISWAG Helmet of the Year
The Ole Miss Rebels claimed another 10-win season on the gridiron in 2024, and they also utilized some new uniform combinations on the field of play.
Not only did Ole Miss debut some all-new road threads, but they also debuted another camouflage helmet that saw the field against the Oklahoma Sooners in October. That new helmet, one that is a spin-off of the Rebels' traditional navy lid, is up for an award from UNISWAG.
UNISWAG is a platform that tracks uniform happenings across all levels of sports, and the new camo helmet is up for the honor of Helmet of the Year in the 2024 college football season.
This helmet took the place of a previous camo helmet that was worn by the Rebels that featured a white shell with powder blue accents. That lid debuted in the 2022 season in a win over Kentucky at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The new camo lid joined what has become a large rotation of helmets that is currently utilized in Oxford. Alongside the traditional navy lids, Ole Miss has a throwback powder blue helmet and a white shell that can be used with varying helmet decals, making for an assortment of different uniform combinations.
The Ole Miss camo helmet is also in the running for the award against lids from Air Force, FIU, Illinois, Navy, TCU, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Western Kentucky. Voting in the contest is open from Feb. 24-26, and the winner will be announced on March 10.