LOOK: Ole Miss Football's New Camo Helmets Prepped For Game vs. Oklahoma
The Ole Miss Rebels have a new camouflage helmet that will debut this weekend against the Oklahoma Sooners, and fans now have their first look at the lids ready for game action.
The Rebels revealed the helmets for the first time back in September, stating that they would see the field on Oct. 26 against Oklahoma. Now, however, a member of the Ole Miss football equipment staff has shared photos on social media of the completed helmet product that is ready to take the field this weekend.
You can view his post below.
Ole Miss has used a Realtree camouflage helmet design for the last two seasons, but that lid was primarily white with powder blue accents. This helmet leans more into the navy color scheme with some light blue/white accents on the paint.
Overall, this is a rather solid look for the Rebels, and it will be interesting to see what jersey and pant combination Ole Miss opts to wear with this lid on Saturday. The navy or red jerseys could be realistically worn with this helmet, as could either the white or gray pant options.
Ole Miss and Oklahoma are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and the game will be televised on ESPN.
