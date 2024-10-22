Ole Miss Football's Dexter McCluster Named to 2024 SEC Legends Class
Dexter McCluster has long lived in Ole Miss Rebels lore, but he is getting a bigger taste of Southeastern Conference glory in December.
McCluster, who suited up for the Rebels as a running back/wide receiver from 2006-09, was named Ole Miss' representative in the 2024 SEC Legends Class on Tuesday, joining 15 other new members, one from each member institution of the conference.
This is just the latest post-career honor for McCluster who will be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in August.
While at Ole Miss, McCluster became an instant fan favorite, earning First Team All-America honors in 2009. He finished his Rebel career second all-time in career all-purpose yards (4,089), and he was also seventh all-time in rushing yards with 1,955.
When the Rebels won back-to-back Cotton Bowls in the 2008 and 2009 seasons, McCluster was named the MVP of both games, making him the second player all-time (alongside (SMU's Doak Walker) to earn that distinction in consecutive years. He was named to the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame in 2021 and the Ole Miss M-Club Hall of Fame in 2022.
You can view the entire 2024 class below, one that was provided in a press release from Ole Miss Athletics.
2024 SEC Football Legends Class
Alabama – Barrett Jones, OL, 2009-12
Arkansas – Ken Hamlin, FS, 2000-02
Auburn – Marcus McNeill, OT, 2002-05
Florida – Rex Grossman, QB, 2000-02
Georgia – Terrence Edwards, WR, 1999-2002
Kentucky – Dicky Lyons Sr., TB/WR/AP, 1966-68
LSU – Andrew Whitworth, OT, 2002-05
Mississippi State – Fletcher Cox, DL, 2009-11
Missouri – Chase Daniel, QB, 2005-08
Oklahoma – Barry Switzer, Head Coach, 1973-88
Ole Miss – Dexter McCluster, RB, 2006-09
South Carolina – Corey Miller, DE, 1987-90
Tennessee – Eric Berry, DB, 2007-09
Texas – Vince Young, QB, 2002-05
Texas A&M – Luke Joeckel, OT, 2010-12
Vanderbilt – Ricky Anderson, P/K, 1981-84