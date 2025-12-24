ESPN Reveals Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Sugar Bowl Matchup

In a matchup that will have no shortage of drama, Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to New Orleans for a Sugar Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day.

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) is coming off of a strong College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave, but the competition-level will rise against Kirby Smart's powerhouse program.

"Well, hopefully we can get them to at least punt one time," Golding said. "That would be a good start. No, I mean, extremely talented football team. Very well-coached. Premier college football team, in my opinion, and have been for some time.

"They do a really good job on offense. Using multiple formations creating extra gaps. Do a good job really of running the football. The run sets up their play action.

"The quarterback has got experience and is playing at a really high level. Very accurate, makes really good decisions."

Now, ESPN has locked in an early prediction for the Jan. 1 clash at the Caesars Superdome.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Sugar Bowl Showdown

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-106)

Georgia: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +210

Georgia: -260

Total

Over 55.5 (-105)

Under 55.5 (-115)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 55.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut on Saturday.

The ESPN FPI Prediction:

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels will enter the Sugar Bowl clash with a 39.9 percent chance to come out with a victory.

On the other side, it's the Georgia Bulldogs that have the slight advantage with a 60.1 percent chance to win and punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

