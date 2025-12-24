Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Receives Major News on Current Waiver Process

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is seeking an additional season of eligibility after arriving in Oxford last offseason via Ferris State University.

Chambliss, an All-American selection and National Champion at the Division II level, joined the program last spring as the backup quarterback behind Austin Simmons.

But once Simmons went down with an ankle injury earlier this season, Chambliss earned the starting job and never looked back - finishing Top-10 in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He has led a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Now, he's eyeing a sixth season of eligibility, but the process hasn't been kind to the electrifying quarterback so far.

"Ole Miss filed a waiver petition for Chambliss to receive a sixth year of eligibility Nov. 16, and a decision will ultimately be made by the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement," ESPN wrote.

"There were indications early this month that the NCAA needed more information for the waiver to be granted. There's no definitive timeline on when a decision will be made."

ESPN has now revealed the latest on Chambliss' process where he has appointed prominent attorney Tom Mars by his side.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

According to ESPN, "With the NCAA transfer portal set to open Jan. 2, Chambliss enlisted prominent attorney Tom Mars on Dec. 17 to help his case.

"On Dec. 22, Mars sent Ole Miss a seven-page letter, which has since been forwarded by the school to the NCAA reinstatement committee. The letter underscores the unusually high stakes in Chambliss' case, as he'd be set to make millions of dollars in 2026 as one of the sport's top returning quarterbacks.

Now, Mars has broken his silence on the matter as it continues dragging out.

"This matter is not just time sensitive," Mars wrote. The letter asserts that Chambliss would "suffer irreparable harm" if he's not granted the waiver.

For Chambliss, the issue is complex, but the gist is that Chambliss is asking for a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State. (He took a traditional redshirt season during his true freshman year there in 2021.)

He did not play in any games in 2022 "as he dealt with persistent respiratory issues that ultimately led to surgery to remove his tonsils," according to ESPN.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"I'm baffled why this waiver wasn't granted back in November just based on the irrefutable, objective evidence," Mars told ESPN.

"The NCAA is attempting to impose a higher burden of proof on a young man who is without any fault, has satisfied all the requirements of the NCAA rules, and who's been an outstanding representative of college football -- both on and off the field."

Now, the waiting game continues as Chambliss awaits answers from the NCAA on if he will be able to suit up during the 2026 season.

