Ole Miss Football's Suntarine Perkins Named to Way-Too-Early All-America Team
Ole Miss football had an interesting day on Tuesday.
Reports on Tuesday indicated that running back Trey Hall would miss the entirety of the 2025 season with a torn Achilles. But despite the bad news, the fan base received some much-needed good news as well.
Star linebacker Suntarine Perkins was named to On3's Ari Wasserman's Way-Too-Early All America Team, an honor announced in a social media post you can view below.
The rising junior from Raleigh, Mississippi, exploded onto the scene for the Rebels defense this past season, recording 60 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. Impressive numbers for anyone in the SEC, but even more so for a true sophomore.
Perkins finished tied for most sacks on the team with Princely Umanmielen, who has been impressing NFL scouts in the lead up to the NFL Combine. Perkins will undoubtedly be a cornerstone for the Ole Miss defense in 2025, one that will feature a ton of new faces across the field.
The Rebels are replacing key names up front like Umanmielen, Walter Nolen and JJ Pegues, so Perkins now finds himself in a veteran role on this team. To help fill that void, Ole Miss snagged Princewill Umanmielen (Princely's younger brother) and Da'Shawn Womack out of the transfer portal at the edge rusher position, but it will be up to names like Perkins to establish a continuity for the Rebels on that side of the football.
The Rebels begin their 2025 campaign at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.