The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football's Suntarine Perkins Named to Way-Too-Early All-America Team

The Ole Miss star linebacker was named to Ari Wasserman's Way-Too-Early All-America Team on Tuesday.

Henry Stuart

Oct 26, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) sacks Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) sacks Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ole Miss football had an interesting day on Tuesday.

Reports on Tuesday indicated that running back Trey Hall would miss the entirety of the 2025 season with a torn Achilles. But despite the bad news, the fan base received some much-needed good news as well.

Star linebacker Suntarine Perkins was named to On3's Ari Wasserman's Way-Too-Early All America Team, an honor announced in a social media post you can view below.

The rising junior from Raleigh, Mississippi, exploded onto the scene for the Rebels defense this past season, recording 60 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. Impressive numbers for anyone in the SEC, but even more so for a true sophomore.

Perkins finished tied for most sacks on the team with Princely Umanmielen, who has been impressing NFL scouts in the lead up to the NFL Combine. Perkins will undoubtedly be a cornerstone for the Ole Miss defense in 2025, one that will feature a ton of new faces across the field.

The Rebels are replacing key names up front like Umanmielen, Walter Nolen and JJ Pegues, so Perkins now finds himself in a veteran role on this team. To help fill that void, Ole Miss snagged Princewill Umanmielen (Princely's younger brother) and Da'Shawn Womack out of the transfer portal at the edge rusher position, but it will be up to names like Perkins to establish a continuity for the Rebels on that side of the football.

The Rebels begin their 2025 campaign at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

feed

Published
Henry Stuart
HENRY STUART

Henry is a writing intern at Ole Miss OnSI. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, his previous experience includes serving as a play-by-play commentator for high school athletics. Part-time or full-time: He will be part-time as he pursues his journalism degree at Ole Miss.

Home/Football