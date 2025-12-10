Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Lands Major SEC Honor Amid Historic Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been named the 2025 SEC Newcomer of the Year by the league's 16 head coaches, the SEC office announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Chambliss is just the second athlete in SEC history to win the award, joining Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia who won it in 2024, the first year of the award's existence.

Chambliss, who transferred to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State in the offseason, has led the 11-1 Rebels to their best regular season all-time and their first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.

Chambliss has marshalled a powerful Ole Miss offense that leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in both total offense (498.1 ypg) and passing offense (309.6 ypg), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 ppg).

On the year, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6. Chambliss has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Since taking over as the starter in Week Three, Chambliss is averaging 348.6 yards of total offense per game – including 300.0 in SEC play alone. His 3,406 yards since Week Three also rank third most nationally in that span behind USF's Byrum Brown (3,584) and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia (3,445).

Chambliss ranks among the top SEC signal-callers this season, currently sitting second in yards per completion (13.8; FBS No. 10), yards per attempt (9.1; FBS No. 12) and passing efficiency (157.6; FBS No. 18), while also ranking FBS top-25 in total offense (15th, 290.5 ypg), passing yards (22nd, 3,016) and passing yards per game (24th, 251.3).

Chambliss owns five games with 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards, the second-most by any SEC quarterback since at least 1994 behind six by LSU's Jayden Daniels during his 2023 Heisman campaign.

Chambliss is also the first SEC quarterback since at least 1994 with three such games in a row, and his six straight games with at least 250 passing yards are tied with Eli Manning for the most to start an Ole Miss career and tied for the second-longest streak in program history overall behind nine by Jaxson Dart in 2024.

At just three interceptions against his 18 passing touchdowns, Chambliss is currently first in Ole Miss history in fewest interceptions thrown on at least 200 pass attempts.

Chambliss has found his way onto several other single-season lists in Ole Miss history as well. He is only the seventh Rebel quarterback to ever throw for 3,000 yards in a season, currently ranking 11th on the Ole Miss single-season lists, as well as 10th in total offense (3,486).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Chambliss also ranks fourth in completion percentage (65.5), fourth in passing efficiency (157.6), fourth in yards per completion (13.8), tied for fourth in 300-yard passing games (seven) and fifth in yards per attempt (9.1).

Chambliss had his best passing performance as a Rebel in last Friday's Egg Bowl victory at Mississippi State, going 23-of-34 passing for 359 yards and four touchdowns – his seventh 300-yard game in 10 starts this season. Chambliss also had 26 rushing yards, giving him 385 yards of total offense.

For his success, Chambliss has been nationally recognized as a semifinalist for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Davey O'Brien awards, as well as the recipient of three national player of the week honors.

2025 SEC Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Defensive Player of the Year: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Special Teams Player of the Year: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year: Braylon Staley, Tennessee

Newcomer of the Year:Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Jacobs Blocking Trophy: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama/Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Nick Rinaldi, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: