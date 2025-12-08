ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

The Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1) will square off against the Tulane Green Wave in the first-round of the College Football Playoff this month with the program making its debut in the 12-team bracket.

After earning the No. 6 seed, Pete Golding and Co. will host the Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in an event that will have all of the Magnolia State's attention.

“I think everybody in the country is talking about Ole Miss football,” Pete Golding said. “Why? Because they’re in the Playoff. People talk about people that win. I don’t care what they dress like. What they do is their notoriety outside of things, absolutely.

"But if you win games and you compete for championships and you put guys in the first round of the draft and they get drafted and you recruit at a really high level, right?

"And you recruit good players on signing day, then they’re talking about the football program, for the football program, for the development of the players, for winning football games and continuing to do that.”

Now, the predictions are rolling in with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to earn a victory in the first-round against a fiery Tulane squad led by head coach Jon Sumrall.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg Predicts The Outcome:

"A first-round rematch of a game Ole Miss won by 35 points back on Sept. 20 is less than ideal, but the changed circumstances around both programs add some intrigue. How will Ole Miss perform without Kiffin at the controls? Golding is a popular replacement, but he has never led this team and will be facing a future SEC competitor in Sumrall.

"Tulane defended North Texas extremely well in the American Conference championship game, forcing five turnovers and holding the Mean Green to seven points until the final minute of the third quarter. Golding's defense gave Tulane problems in the first matchup, as quarterback Jake Retzlaff completed only 5 of 17 passes for 56 yards before being benched.

"Tulane struggled to defend Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who had 307 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 112 rushing yards in the first meeting. Sumrall's team will play a bit better this time, but Ole Miss overcomes a slow start to pull away behind Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy."

Rittenburg predicts Ole Miss taking home a 34-16 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The ESPN SP+ Computer Model:

According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer mode, the Ole Miss Rebels enter as 17.9-point favorites with a 87 percent chance to walk away with a win.

On the other side, the Tulane Green Wave will have a 13 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 39-21 in the first-round of the College Football Playoff with the Rebels having the edge.

