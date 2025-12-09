Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Lane Kiffin is officially out as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels after making his move to Baton Rouge as the new shot-caller of the LSU Tigers.

In an unprecedented move, Kiffin stepped away from the program amid a College Football Playoff run for an opportunity to become the next head coach at LSU.

Once Kiffin departed the program, he brought a myriad of Ole Miss staffers with him, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. who will coach the program next fall.

Weis, wide receivers coach George McDonald, tight ends coach Joe Cox, and quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens, among others, have signed term sheets with LSU, but have returned to Oxford to assist the program in its College Football Playoff run.

But with Weis set to depart Ole Miss officially after the College Football Playoff, head coach Pete Golding has wasted no time in his next hire.

The Rebels are have officially hired offensive coordinator John David Baker away from East Carolina where he is set to make his second stint with the Ole Miss program.

Ole Miss is expected to hire ECU’s John David Baker as offensive coordinator, sources tell @CBSSports.



Led the way as ECU finished the regular season ranked 14th nationally in total offense. Before ECU, he was co-OC under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/nesNWPSUi4 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2025

Baker replaces current offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. who will return to Baton Rouge following the College Football Playoff after following Lane Kiffin on the LSU Tigers staff.

Across Baker's first stint with the Ole Miss Rebels, he served the program's co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 along with taking on duties as the tight ends coach from 2021-23.

Following multiple seasons with Ole Miss, Baker then made the move to East Carolina where he became the offensive coordinator of the Pirates across the last two seasons - accepting the gig after the 2023 season.

While with East Carolina, Baker navigated one of the top offenses in the American Conference while averaging 464.7 yards per game this season - making them the league’s third best offense behind North Texas (504.3) and South Florida (501.7).

Now, he makes a return to Oxford where he will now take over an Ole Miss offense that finished third nationally.

Following the news, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin took to Twitter/X to reveal his thoughts on the hire:

Ole Miss will square off against the Tulane Green Wave in the first-round of the College Football Playoff on Dec. 20 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam

Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community: