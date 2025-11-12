Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Named a Maxwell Award Semifinalist
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Ole Miss football quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Tuesday.
Chambliss is one of nine quarterbacks and 13 semifinalists overall for the Maxwell Award, which is in its 89th year of honoring the top collegiate player of the year.
Chambliss, who transferred to Ole Miss from Division II Ferris State in the offseason, has the 9-1 Rebels at their best record through 10 games since 1962 and right in the thick of the conversation for the College Football Playoff.
Chambliss has spurned a powerful Ole Miss offense that ranks FBS top-15 in total offense (No. 4, 489.4 ypg), passing offense (No. 7, 305.5 ypg) and scoring offense (No. 13, 37.5 ppg).
Chambliss owns 2,790 yards of total offense (2,356 passing, 434 rushing) and 19 total touchdowns responsible for (13 passing, six rushing), and since becoming the starter in Week Three he is averaging 338.8 total yards and 287.1 passing yards.
Chambliss ranks third in the SEC in both yards per completion (13.9; FBS No. 10) and yards per attempt (8.9; FBS No. 12), and he ranks third among SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards (434). Chambliss owns four games with 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards, tied for the second-most by any SEC quarterback in the last 30 years behind six by LSU's Jayden Daniels during his 2023 Heisman campaign.
Chambliss is also the first SEC quarterback since at least 1994 with three such games in a row, and his six straight games with at least 250 passing yards are tied for the most to start an Ole Miss career and tied for the second-longest streak in program history behind nine by Jaxson Dart in 2024.
At just two interceptions against his 13 passing touchdowns, Chambliss is currently first in Ole Miss history in fewest interceptions thrown on at least 200 pass attempts.
Chambliss has found his way onto several other single-season lists in Ole Miss history as well, currently ranking fifth in yards per attempt (8.92), fifth in 300-yard passing games (five), sixth in passing efficiency (153.7), sixth in yards per completion (13.94), seventh in total offense per play (7.69), eighth in completion percentage (64.0), 16th in total offense (2,790) and 18th in passing yards (2,356).
Semifinalist voting for both collegiate awards presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin on Mon., Nov. 17 and will close on Mon., Nov. 24.
Three finalists will be announced on Thurs., Nov. 27, and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors, and selected national media.
The winners of the 89th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Thurs., Dec. 11.
The formal presentation will take place at the 89th Maxwell Awards Gala, which will be held on Sat., March 14, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Maxwell Award Semifinalists
Trinidad Chambliss, QB – Ole Miss
Emmett Johnson, RB – Nebraska
Haynes King, QB – Georgia Tech
Makai Lemon, WR – USC
Jeremiyah Love, RB – Notre Dame
Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana
Dante Moore, QB – Oregon
Diego Pavia, QB – Vanderbilt
Marcel Reed, QB – Texas A&M
Julian Sayin, QB – Ohio State
Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama
Jeremiah Smith, WR – Ohio State
Gunner Stockton, QB – Georgia
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.