Urban Meyer Issues Powerful Message on Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss remains in headlines this offseason after being granted a preliminary injunction this month following Judge Robert Whitwell's ruling after over seven hours in a Mississippi courthouse.

The coveted dual-threat signal-caller will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores; fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

In Judge Whitwell's ruling, he stated that the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” in denying Chambliss a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State - setting the stage for the Rebels' signal-caller to be granted an injunction against the NCAA.

Chambliss has received the stamp of approval from a myriad of current and former players where LSU Tigers icon - and former NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu - weighed in.

"I think he legitimately wants to maximize what he has," Mathieu said. "One year at a big program is not enough for these kids - especially when you spent three, four years at a lesser program... They've got the coaches and the culture for me.

"How can I maximize that? I don't agree with this 28, 29 year olds playing college sports... I'm proud of the kid to be able to stand up there in court and speak the way he spoke. He commanded the room. Who are we to stop him from doing something that means a lot to him and his family?"

Now, Urban Meyer has chimed in on the situation that has unfolded - labeling the NCAA a powerless organization after losing their battle in court.

“The NCAA, to give them credit, every time they’ve set a penalty, they’ve tried to enforce something,” Meyer said. “They litigate, they go to court, and they lose. There is some empathy to understand they don’t have subpoena power. They’re a powerless organization right now.”

Chambliss remains the talk of the town with all eyes on the Ole Miss Rebels heading into the 2026 season as their QB1 returns to Oxford after being granted a preliminary injunction.

