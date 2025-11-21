Ole Miss Football Set To Hold Formal Meeting With Lane Kiffin As LSU, Florida Pursue
The Ole Miss Rebels remain in headlines this week with the "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" taking social media by storm as his future with the program is in question.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth this fall, but the success of the program hasn't stopped Kiffin from flirting with other SEC schools.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as serious threats to lure Kiffin out of the Magnolia State as the pair of SEC programs rolling out the red carpet for the Ole Miss shot-caller.
But the outside chatter hasn't impacted Kiffin. He has remained mum on the topic this month with a College Football Playoff berth in mind.
“I think those of you that cover me, they’ve seen for six years how we answer these questions. We don’t discuss them during the season and don’t go into them,” Kiffin said this week. “I don’t know why there would have been that fan narrative.
"Somebody said both fans had a narrative they thought was happening. Which, I don’t know why that would happen. Besides just fans being fans. That’s why they’re fans.
“Basically, it’s like a policy of we don’t talk about it. So we never have. So why would they think, in season, all of a sudden that would happen. That certainly didn’t come from any, (or) shouldn’t have come from anyone that’s listened to our press conferences over the years.”
Now, with the 2025 regular season winding down, the Ole Miss administration is seeking clarity on the future of Kiffin with athletics director Keith Carter set to meet with Kiffin on Friday, Nov. 21.
In a meeting that will almost certainly involve discussions surrounding Kiffin's future in Oxford, all eyes will be on what's next for the Ole Miss decision-maker as LSU continues gaining momentum this week.
“I’ve gotten the feeling that Ole Miss, at the end of this week, may start running out of a little bit of patience, being like, ‘Hey, what else can we do here? You know what I mean, what else? What else can we possibly do?'” ESPN's Pete Thamel said. “As with Lane Kiffin always, it’s not going to be boring.
“There’s going to be theater. There’s going to be drama. … This is the week where we should get some clues into what Lane’s intentions are.”
Now, as Kiffin prepares to sit down with the Ole Miss administration, the program will look for answers surrounding what's next in the Magnolia State.
