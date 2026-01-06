Why Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Didn’t Want to Follow Lane Kiffin to LSU
Trinidad Chambliss is maintaining his loyalty to his school over his former coach.
The Ole Miss quarterback announced on Monday that assuming he is granted eligibility to play again in 2026, he will return to the Rebels rather than hit the transfer portal.
“From the moment I arrived at Ole Miss, Oxford has truly felt like home and my family,” Chambliss said in a statement. “I give all glory and honor to God for His guidance and faithfulness throughout this journey. This season has meant so much to me, especially because of the brothers I get to line up with every day and the unwavering support of the Oxford community. My teammates are family, and together we share a common goal, to bring a championship home to Ole Miss. While the process is still ongoing, there is no place I’d rather be than finishing my college football career in Oxford. I’m incredibly grateful for this decision and excited to continue the work alongside my teammates, Coach Pete, and the entire Ole Miss staff as we chase something special next year.”
Before Chambliss stated his intention to return to Oxford, there was belief that he could consider leaving Ole Miss for LSU as he saw great success under Lane Kiffin before the coach’s departure for Baton Rouge. In his first year with Ole Miss, Chambliss completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,660 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions while guiding the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff.
Chambliss was asked Tuesday on ESPN whether following Kiffin to LSU was ever a possibility for him. He replied, “I guess so, but at the end of the day, I just made the right decision and that was to stick with my gut. Ole Miss has been good to me. I feel like I owe it to Ole Miss. I just it love here and I love the community. That was the right choice.”
Since Kiffin’s stunning exit for LSU, Chambliss has guided the Rebels to two CFP victories over Tulane and Georgia. He’s been stellar in those performances—scoring five total touchdowns while throwing no picks—and will look to continue that level of play as Ole Miss faces Miami in the CFP semifinal on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Kiffin and the Tigers have been exploring new options at quarterback through the transfer portal. They hosted former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby for a visit before he committed to Texas Tech and are reportedly holding a visit for former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt this week.