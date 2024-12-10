Ole Miss Football to Host Transfer Portal TE Luke Hasz This Week - Report
The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to replace a lot of production that will be departing this offseason, and one position of need will be at tight end.
According to reports from On3, the Rebels are currently expected to host Arkansas transfer portal tight end Luke Hasz on a visit this week. Hasz has spent two seasons with the Razorbacks where he has hauled in a combined 577 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
The tight end announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Monday through a post on X.
"Through prayer and conversations with my fiance, parents and God, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Hasz wrote in his post. I can not thank Coach [Sam] Pittman and Coach [Morgan] Turner enough. Arkansas will forever hold a place in my heart!"
The Rebels have utilized a couple of key tight ends this season in Caden Prieskorn and Dae'Quan Wright, both of whom are former transfers from Memphis and Virginia Tech, respectively. Prieskorn went through Senior Day activities at Ole Miss last month, and his time as a Rebel is coming to a close, opening the door for a potential newcomer to make an impact within the position group.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin also has a history of utilizing tight ends in his offensive scheme, and Prieskorn and Wright are just the latest examples. This season, Prieskorn hauled in 24 receptions for 375 yards and three scores, and Wright countered with another 24 catches for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
