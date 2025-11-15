Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Final Predictions
The Ole Miss Rebels (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a Week 12 SEC showdown against the Florida Gators.
In a matchup that has generated unprecedented buzz across the last week, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to silence the outside noise to come out with a win in order to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players," Kiffin said on Sunday.
"You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia. They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
Now, with kickoff inching closer in Oxford, the Rebels enter the matchup as double-digit favorites with the final predictions favoring No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday night.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-108)
- Florida: +11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -480
- Florida: +370
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 81.2 percent chance to walk out of Vaugh-Hemingway Stadium with a 9-1 record and make a statement in Oxford.
On the other side, the Florida Gators have a 18.9 percent chance to pull off the significant upset and spoil Ole Miss' chances at a College Football Playoff berth.
Lane Kiffin's Take:
"I think our guys are really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said this week on the SEC Teleconference. "They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.
"It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0. Rest up and worry about the games after that.
