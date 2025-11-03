Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators Kickoff Time, TV Channel Revealed for Week 12
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will host the Florida Gators next Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a Week 12 SEC showdown in Oxford.
No. 7 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) now knows the remaining start times for the 2025 season with three games on the docket.
Following a Week 10 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, Kiffin and Co. will look to round out the year on a positive note with a College Football Playoff berth within arms reach.
“I thought our crowd was really good,” Kiffin said on Sunday. “Really answered the challenge of being early. When we came out, thought it was really exciting for our players.
“Kind of a challenge this week (with the Citadel). Being here now six years, we’ve really struggled with crowds in these games, a lot of Week 11 games with what a lot of people consider a lesser, non-SEC opponent.
"We’re going to expect our players to play really well and coaches. Why wouldn’t we do the same as fans? Why not show up and have that same type of energy?”
Now, with matchups against The Citadel, Florida and Mississippi State remaining, what are the start times?
- November 8 – vs. The Citadel (Noon CT; SECN+)
- November 15 – vs. Florida (6 p.m. CT; ESPN)
- November 28 – at Mississippi Sate (11 a.m. CT)
SEC Football Television Schedule: Week 12 (Nov. 15)
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Texas A&M, ABC or ESPN *
11:45 a.m. CT – Arkansas at LSU, SEC Network
12:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, SEC Network+
2:30 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Alabama, ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – New Mexico St. at Tennessee, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Florida at Ole Miss, ESPN
6:30 p.m. CT – Texas at Georgia, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi St. at Missouri, SEC Network
Lane Kiffin's Take: Pack Oxford Despite a Non-Conference Foe
“Being here for a while, there’s always different reasons and things brought up — the time of the game or the weather,” Kiffin said. “Hey, it’s going to be great weather. It’s at noon. We’re a Top 10 team playing. Let’s show up and have a great crowd. No excuses because of the time or, ‘Well, it’s not an SEC opponent.’
“I don’t know, maybe Saturday’s the first day you can kill some animal or something. That’s another excuse I’ve heard around here. If it is, just wait ’til Sunday. Let’s have a great atmosphere Saturda
