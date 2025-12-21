Ole Miss Football's Pete Golding Makes Definitive Statement on Lane Kiffin After Win

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) captured a historic College Football Playoff victory on Saturday after taking down the Tulane Green Wave 41-10 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

In what became Pete Golding's first win at the helm of the Ole Miss program, the Rebels' new head coach led the team to victory with a sold out crowd in Oxford after clinching a berth in the Sugar Bowl.

It's been a chaotic stretch in the Magnolia State. From Lane Kiffin's departure to Golding assembling a coaching staff of his own this month, there has been multitasking within the Ole Miss program.

But Golding is all-in on bringing a National Championship. The program is bought in on his philosophy and it shwoed in Ole Miss' College Football Playoff win over Tulane on Saturday evening.

First win for the Head Coach 🦈 pic.twitter.com/I0v1gMFd9Z — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 21, 2025

Pete Golding's Take: "They don't care who runs them out of the tunnel."

“They care about their preparation. They care about their plan. Are they getting developed? Are you increasing their value by coaching them really hard and holding them accountable? The head coaching piece is developing the staff, creating the culture, all those things that are offseason, summer-based.

"By this point in the season, the thing’s running the way it should. Like, you just got to keep it on the tracks. There’s some things that we can add to it based on experiences that we’ve had and getting a feel of the team.

"And there are some things that we could take away that I don’t feel impact winning or losing, that I let the team vote on whether we want to do that to a certain degree. And then there’s some things I just believe in and maybe he didn’t,” Golding said.

“But we’re not coming in reinventing it at this point in the year. And that’s what I’ve said the whole time.”

Nothing like a Gatorade bath after a CFP win 🙌



1-0 in the Golding era 🔥 @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/kHH4RzMvuW — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 21, 2025

“Like this reminds me of the Covid season," Golding said. “I mean, we played the Iron Bowl. Coach ain’t there. He’s got Covid. [Steve Sarkisian] ran him out of the tunnel.

"I mean, we still beat the sh*t out of Auburn because it didn’t matter, right? Because at that point in the year, right? It was already in place, going the way it’s supposed to. I’m gonna work on that cussing thing. My bad.”

