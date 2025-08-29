The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State: Kickoff Time, Betting Odds and Predictions

Lane Kiffin and Co. square off against the Peach State foe, set to take the field on Saturday night.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
In this story:

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a Week 1 matchup against the Georgia State Panthers.

After utilizing the offseason to transform the roster in Oxford, Kiffin and Co. are preparing to debut a new-look group headlined by the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

"Obviously, a lot of new players with this team, so it'll be exciting to go out and play in front of a home crowd, which we really urge to be electric, like it has been here at times," Kiffin said.

"It was good to get a later kickoff for our fans, so I'm excited with that. I really urge them to show up early and stay and create a great home environment like we've had a lot of times here."

Now, a date against the Georgia State Panthers is set for this weekend in the Magnolia State.

The Panthers took down Vanderbilt in Atlanta last season and will field a talented roster in 2025, featuring numerous Power 4 transfers from the likes of Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, TCU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Austin Simmons.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"This is a really good, really well-coached team that has really good players—a number returning and a number of transfers from different places have come in," Kiffin said.

"The coaches have done a really good job building this team. They went and beat Vanderbilt last year. It says a lot about their staff."

What's the buzz heading into the matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to handle business in Oxford?

The Game Information: Ole Miss vs. Georgia State

Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Sage Ryan.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Football.

The Current Betting Lines; Week 1 Edition

Ole Miss: -34.5 (-110)
Georgia State: +34.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 60.5 (-110)

Ole Miss will enter Week 1 against Georgia State as 34.5-point favorites with an opportunity to get Simmons eased into the mix, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

ESPN's FPI Weighs In: Ole Miss Shines in Week 1

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will cruise to a Week 1 victory over Georgia State with the computer model giving the program 94.4 percent chance to win.

De'Zhaun Stribling: Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

SP+'s Take: Ole Miss Dominates the Panthers

Ole Miss will enter Week 1 with a 99 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with Simmons looking to get a victory in his first career start.

The score prediction for Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium favors the Ole Miss Rebels in a 47-9 win. Kiffin's crew will enter the matchup as 38-point favorites.

Ole Miss will showcase a reconstructed roster in Week 1 with all eyes on the Rebels as expectations rise in Oxford this upcoming season.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?

The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15

What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football