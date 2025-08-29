Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State: Kickoff Time, Betting Odds and Predictions
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a Week 1 matchup against the Georgia State Panthers.
After utilizing the offseason to transform the roster in Oxford, Kiffin and Co. are preparing to debut a new-look group headlined by the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.
"Obviously, a lot of new players with this team, so it'll be exciting to go out and play in front of a home crowd, which we really urge to be electric, like it has been here at times," Kiffin said.
"It was good to get a later kickoff for our fans, so I'm excited with that. I really urge them to show up early and stay and create a great home environment like we've had a lot of times here."
Now, a date against the Georgia State Panthers is set for this weekend in the Magnolia State.
The Panthers took down Vanderbilt in Atlanta last season and will field a talented roster in 2025, featuring numerous Power 4 transfers from the likes of Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, TCU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
"This is a really good, really well-coached team that has really good players—a number returning and a number of transfers from different places have come in," Kiffin said.
"The coaches have done a really good job building this team. They went and beat Vanderbilt last year. It says a lot about their staff."
What's the buzz heading into the matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to handle business in Oxford?
The Game Information: Ole Miss vs. Georgia State
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch
The Current Betting Lines; Week 1 Edition
Ole Miss: -34.5 (-110)
Georgia State: +34.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 60.5 (-110)
Ole Miss will enter Week 1 against Georgia State as 34.5-point favorites with an opportunity to get Simmons eased into the mix, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
ESPN's FPI Weighs In: Ole Miss Shines in Week 1
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will cruise to a Week 1 victory over Georgia State with the computer model giving the program 94.4 percent chance to win.
SP+'s Take: Ole Miss Dominates the Panthers
Ole Miss will enter Week 1 with a 99 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with Simmons looking to get a victory in his first career start.
The score prediction for Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium favors the Ole Miss Rebels in a 47-9 win. Kiffin's crew will enter the matchup as 38-point favorites.
Ole Miss will showcase a reconstructed roster in Week 1 with all eyes on the Rebels as expectations rise in Oxford this upcoming season.
