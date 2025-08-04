The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
NEW YORK – USA Today released the 2025 Preseason Coaches Poll on Monday, slotting Ole Miss at No. 15, its second straight top-15 ranking to open the season.
Lane Kiffin's squad is one of nine SEC teams in the preseason Top 25, alongside No. 1 Texas, No. 4 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 LSU, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 17 Florida, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 21 Texas A&M. Oklahoma, Missouri, Auburn, Arkansas and Vanderbilt all received votes.
Ole Miss is coming off a second consecutive 10-win season and its third in a four-year span. The Rebels must replace its most NFL Draft selections in its current seven-round format, with eight players selected.
Kiffin and Co. reloaded with the No. 1 transfer class in the nation according to Rivals, as well as a top-25 freshman class.
The Returnee to Know: LB Suntarine Perkins
Perkins, already a preseason All-American by both Walter Camp (second-team) and Phil Steele (fourth-team) and a second-team media All-SEC selection, lit up the stat sheet for the powerful Rebel defense as a sophomore in 2024.
Perkins helped contribute to team program records in sacks (52) and tackles for loss (120), which both led the nation, ranking fourth on the team with 60 tackles while tying for the team lead in both TFL (14.0) and sacks (10.5).
Those 10.5 sacks ranked tied for second in Ole Miss single-season history, and his 14.0 TFL ranked tied for 10th all-time.
His most notable game last fall came against Oklahoma, where he notched 4.0 sacks – the most by a Rebel defender in a single game since 1993.
In two years as a Rebel, Perkins owns 98 total tackles, 19.5 TFL and 14.0 sacks across 26 games played and 10 starts.
