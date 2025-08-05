Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating Fall Camp in Oxford with the program kicking off Week 2 on Monday.
The Rebels are coming off of a productive first week in the Magnolia State with multiple newcomers emerging for the program as Week 2 now arrives.
It's no secret this is first-year starter Austin Simmons' club with the redshirt-sophomore looking to carry the torch from Jaxson Dart heading into the upcoming season.
But which quarterback will backup Simmons heading into the 2025 season?
Ole Miss reeled in a commitment from Division II All-American Trinidad Chambliss this offseason after making the move to Oxford.
During the spring window of the portal, the Rebels went out and secured Chambliss from Ferris State along with Oklahoma State's Maealiuaki Smith.
With no SEC-to-SEC transfers during the spring window of the portal, Kiffin sees it as an advantage to attack other conferences and college levels.
“I think we are fortunate that a while back when that SEC rule was made, that was a really good decision, because I think all coaches are concerned this time of year with their own players, and that would obviously really set up a bad system of eating our own,” Kiffin said. “And not just eating our own, driving prices up.”
Meet the Division II All-American: Trinidad Chambliss
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss this offseason after a dominant 2024 season.
Chambliss, one of the top signal-callers at the Division II level, is fresh off of a monstrous campaign with his Ferris State program.
He was a second-team All-American in 2024 after tossing for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns, but his dual-threat ability stole the show.
Chambliss also rushed for 1,019 yards and 25 touchdowns after logging 50-plus total touchdowns on the season.
He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining with Kiffin and Co. addressing the depth of the quarterback room.
But returning weapon AJ Maddox remains in the mix for the Rebels where he's firmly in the race as a quarterback looking to earn QB2 duties in Oxford.
He's coming off of an injury suffered during Spring Camp, but will be firmly in the mix with the program looking to utilize both Maddox and Chambliss moving forward.
