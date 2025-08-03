What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday with the program beating out Michigan down the stretch.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide with Lane Kiffin and Co. adding the Peach State.
How did Ole Miss reel in the coveted second-level defender?
“Ole Miss has recruited me as hard as anyone lately,” Davis said ahead of the decision. “I like their staff a lot and their defensive stats have been through the roof. The connections I have built are real.”
There were multiple connections made on staff, but none bigger than defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Golding kept a foot on the gas for Davis with the relationship developed winning out down the stretch,
“Coach Golding’s been my guy,” Davis said after his visit. “He’s been recruiting me for a minute so just building that bond with him has been great. Taking football knowledge from him has been great.
"He’s one of the greats to do it. It was really great to sit down in meetings and him go over football and talk football, it was a fun experience."
The schemes on Ole Miss' defense continued intriguing Davis with the opportunity to play alongside a talented defensive line piquing his interest.
“They’re multiple, they blitz a lot, they have different type of schemes. That D-line helps out and it’s a good thing for me because the D-line will always be very, very good," Davis said. "Playing with a good D-line and the D-line doing stunts just keeps you free to make plays.”
Now, Ole Miss adds to the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Davis now in the fold after revealing a commitment decision on Saturday night.
