Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Kickoff Time, TV Channel Revealed
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) captured a Week 12 SEC victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Oxford with the Rebels further cementing the program's College Football Playoff chances.
Lane Kiffin and Co. made a statement in front of a record-setting crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with the program cruising down the stretch of the 2025 season.
“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’
"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”
Now, Ole Miss will navigate an open date this week followed by the regular season finale against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 14.
SEC Football Television Schedule
Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
11 a.m. CT – Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ABC
2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC
6:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Texas, ABC
Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025
11 a.m. CT – Clemson at South Carolina, SEC Network
11 a.m. CT – Kentucky at Louisville, ACC Network
2:30 p.m. CT – LSU at Oklahoma, ABC or ESPN *
2:30 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Tennessee, ABC or ESPN *
2:30 p.m. CT – Missouri at Arkansas, SEC Network
2:30 or 3:30 p.m. CT – Florida State at Florida, ESPN2 *
6:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at Auburn, ABC
* Network determined after games of Nov. 22
Lane Kiffin's Take: Silence the Rumor Mill
“Today was awesome and I don’t talk about that stuff,” Kiffin said when asked about the job rumors, yet again. “Really, to talk about it right now would be disrespectful to our players and how well they played today. We got a lot of things going here, doing really well and I love it here.”
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will return to action on Nov. 28 for a matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs following a Week 13 open date.
