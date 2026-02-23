Ole Miss Football Locks In Multi-Day Stay With Florida State Seminoles EDGE Target

Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake three-star edge rusher Elijah Cox has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he prepares to evaluate contenders this offseason.

Cox checks in as a Top-50 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America battling for his commitment amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder out of the Peach State has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, across his prep career.

But contenders are emerging for the talented defender with the Ole Miss Rebels a team to watch in his recruitment with a multi-day stay now locked in, Cox revealed via social media.

Cox will be in Oxford (Miss.) during the weekend of June 19-21 for his official visit as Golding and Co. battle for his commitment.

After an unofficial visit to Ole Miss already in the rearview mirror, Cox will now check-in with the Rebels once again - this time on a multi-day stay for an official trip.

The Florida State Seminoles have also emerged as a team to know in his recruitment after the Georgia native soaked in the scenes of Tallahassee (Fla.) during the program's Junior Day last month.

Ole Miss is gearing up for a pivotal stretch this offseason with multiple official visits now locked in for the program - including a fast-rising offensive weapon.

Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl has locked in an official visit with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with programs beginning to pique his interest ahead of a pivotal offseason.

Pearl checks in as a Top-50 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in after a strong junior campaign in the Sunshine State.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Wisconsin Badgers, and Syracuse Orange, among others, as his meteoric rise continues.

Pearl is fresh off a big junior campaign in Florida that saw him account for 1,305 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage where he's blossomed into one of the fastest-rising prospects in America.

Courtesy of Eli Pearl on X.

Now, official visits are being locked in with Ole Miss receiving one of their own.

The Ole Miss Rebels have locked in an official visit with Pearl where he's set to be in Oxford during the weekend of June 12-14 amid a significant push from Golding and Co.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: