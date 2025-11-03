Ole Miss Football vs. The Citadel Bulldogs Kickoff Time, TV Channel in Week 11 Clash
No. 7 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a Week 11 non-conference matchup against The Citadel Bulldogs.
After an SEC win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10, Lane Kiffin and Co. are cruising with their College Football Playoff chances increasing by the week.
But the Rebels are focused on the task at hand with Kiffin looking to see another electric crowd in Oxford on Saturday afternoon.
“It was great to see,” Kiffin said. “Teams feed off that, especially defensively. We think about a lot of elite, loud environments and you think over years of time, a lot of times they usually have really good defenses. I think defensive players especially respond to that; it was great to see.
“I probably got us a penalty there at the end because I was just excited that we made that interception. Those don’t happen a lot around here lately. When we did it, the student section was right there. I just told them to go down; I didn’t tell them to jump into the stands. They did that.
"We got the penalty, so I just threw the ball up there too. They aren’t going to give us two penalties. Sometimes, you gotta have fun.”
With "Game Week" officially arriving, the game information has been revealed with the Rebels and Bulldogs just days away from taking the field in Oxford.
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Citadel Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 12 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 8-1 (5-1 SEC)
The Citadel Bulldogs Record: 4-5
Lane Kiffin's Take: Coaching Carousel in full Swing
“I got a question last week about the openings and people writing that you’re going to get this job and have this job and all that. I was like, ‘Man, I’m just trying to make sure we coach really well and play really well.’ The way these things flip nowadays?
"In our little group chat the other week, somebody said, ‘You can be a Top 10 team, lose one [and] drop out of the Top 10. You lose two? You drop out of the Top 25. Lose three? You might be getting fired.’
“That’s the state we’re in now — what have you done lately, and what are you on that particular Saturday? It is what it is, just like the portal. I just accept how things are and make sure we’re coaching really well so it’s not us next.”
