Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars: Early Predictions and Picks in Week 7
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) remains unbeaten heading into this week's open date with the Rebels set to recover ahead of the backend of the 2025 season.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are fresh off of a Week 5 victory over the LSU Tigers with the program receiving significant contributions from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss - the AP National Player of the Week.
“I’d probably keep playing but I don’t control that, so it is what it is,” Kiffin said of the open date. “We’re pretty healthy for this time of year, especially having already played three SEC games. So, we’re going to open up some competition up at some spots.
“I just finished our staff meeting and said, ‘Guys, I don’t want to be like a lot of teams do when they’re 5-0 and just think everything’s fine. There’s thing we need to improve on. We’re going to play better offenses here to come that are going to challenge us more.
"So, we’ve got to continue to get better at things and push our players more and work on things to get better instead of just feeling okay about where we’re at.”
With the Rebels off in Week 6, all focus is now on the next task at-hand which will be a matchup against the Washington Cougars in Week 7 [Oct. 11].
No. 4 Ole Miss will host the Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium looking to reach 6-0 to open the season and maintain the top-five ranking in the AP Top-25 Poll.
What are the early thoughts and predictions heading into next week's matchup?
The Early Prediction: ESPN FPI Weighs In
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have a 98.4 percent chance to defeat the Washington State Cougars at home in Oxford.
The ESPN FPI givies Ole Miss a favored chance in each matchup remaining on the 2025 schedule - besides a matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on the road in October.
Kiffin and the Rebels remain at the forefront of the College Football Playoff conversation after defeating the LSU Tigers in Week 5 with all eyes on the program in Oxford.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
No. 1 Running Back in America Set to Visit Ole Miss Football for LSU Tigers Matchup
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.