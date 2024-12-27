Ole Miss Football Will Not See Duke Starting Running Back After Transfer Portal Entry
The Ole Miss Rebels are set to face off against the Duke Blue Devils next Thursday in the Gator Bowl, and the Blue Devils offense continues to shrink.
Starting Duke running back Star Thomas has officially entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced on social media this week, meaning he will not face the Rebels in the bowl game.
You can view Thomas' post below.
This is a big blow for the Blue Devils as Thomas had over 200 carries this season for just under 900 yards and provided seven rushing touchdowns. He also hauled in 20 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown this season, playing a massive role in Duke's offense.
Thomas will not be the only member of the backfield missing as starting quarterback Maalik Murphy also entered the portal and committed to Oregon State last week.
Henry Belin is expected to gain the start for Duke in the Gator Bowl against Ole Miss at the quarterback position, and Peyton Jones is the second leading rusher for the Blue Devils with 299 yards this season.
Ole Miss will be mostly at full strength with a lot of players looking to make a statement and finish their Rebel career on a high. Defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen are expected to play in Jacksonville next week as well as offensive players like quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Jordan Watkins.
This will be the 80th Gator Bowl, and kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 2 where it will be televised on ESPN.