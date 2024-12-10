Duke QB Maalik Murphy to Enter Transfer Portal, Will Not Play vs. Ole Miss in Gator Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels and Duke Blue Devils both enter this season's Gator Bowl matchup with a 9-3 record, but it appears that the team from the ACC will come in shorthanded on offense.
According to reports from Pete Thamel on Monday night, Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy is planning to enter the transfer portal and thus will not suit up for the Blue Devils when they take on Ole Miss in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
This is obviously a big blow for a Duke offense that greatly benefitted from Murphy's production in 2024. He set a school record with 26 touchdown passes this season while throwing for 2,933 yards in the process.
Ole Miss, on the other hand, is expecting to have its star quarterback suit up in this contest as Jaxson Dart announced on Monday night that he was prepared for "the last one" with the Rebels in early January. Bowl games are often full of opt outs, but the more players that Ole Miss can hold onto in the days ahead, the better its chances will be of securing its 10th win of the season.
The Rebels also received confirmed participation announcements from wide receiver Jordan Watkins and defensive backs Trey Amos and Trey Washington.
Kickoff on Jan. 2 between Ole Miss and Duke in the Gator Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.