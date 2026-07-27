Ole Miss’ Freshman Most Likely to Surprise Outsiders This Season

While high-profile true freshmen such as Vanderbilt’s Jared Curtis, Miami’s Jackson Cantwell, Ohio State’s Chris Henry Jr. and others soak up the national spotlight this fall as likely immediate contributors, Ole Miss may have one of its own quietly in the shadows.

Among the highest-ranked recruits Ole Miss signed to be part of its incoming class was four-star defensive end Landon Barnes. The Texas native was a consensus top-115 overall prospect within the 2026 cycle, and could be an instant rotational piece inserted along Randall Joyner’s defensive line this fall.

Barnes received raving reviews during what was an ‘eye-opening’ spring camp as a mid-year enrollee, just a few months ago.

"Obviously Landon had a good structure coming in − broad shoulders, big hips and he's got a big butt − but I think he's put on the right type of weight to be really physical at the point of attack," Golding previously said of Barnes.

Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown even insisted that the true freshman will emerge as a ‘household name’ and to ‘write that down’.

“Landon Barnes is going to be a household name. You can write that down,” Brown reiterated earlier this spring. “He’s a heck of a football player that’s going to play for us this year for sure.”

With comments like that, of course, it won’t be surprising to see Barnes earn a considerable amount of reps in his first season with the Rebels.

However, the potential freshman phenom may be a defender that won’t be on many radars as opponents prepare for the Rebels’ defense.

Veteran Presence

Ole Miss freshman DE Landon Barnes lines up along the defensive line before a snap at spring camp (2026). | Ole Miss Athletics

Barnes, standing at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, will be part of a defensive end group that features notable veterans like Kam Franklin, Blake Purchase, Jordan Renaud, Jonathan Maldonado and — at times — Suntarine Perkins.

Once upon a time, Franklin and Will Echoles were among the Rebels’ loaded defensive line as freshmen in 2024, and benefited from the talent in front of them. Now, both head into their third collegiate season as defensive cornerstones.

Barnes could follow a similar blueprint.

Since Joyner’s arrival at Ole Miss in 2021, the Rebels have had a tendency of keeping a consistent rotation of defensive linemen flowing in and out over the course of games. Joyner prioritizes having fresh legs when possible during the closing stages of games, and though Barnes may not contribute as a starter, there’s a probable role carved out for the true freshman to make an immediate impact.

At Duncanville (Texas), Barnes capped his senior year notching 10.5 sacks, 23.5 tackles for a loss, 25 quarterback hits, four pass deflections and one forced fumble in 2025.

If Barnes can continue to find comfort and develop within Pete Golding’s scheme throughout August, watch out early for the Lone Star State native.

Barnes will go through his first fall camp with Ole Miss when the Rebels open camp, Aug. 6, in just a few weeks.