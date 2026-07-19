Trinidad Chambliss’ New Nike NIL Deal a ‘Dream Come True’

OXFORD | Earlier this week, Nike announced NIL agreements with some of college football’s biggest stars, including Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy.

Chambliss has rapidly become one of the most marketable collegiate athletes in the country, leading to an NIL deal with unequivocally the biggest athletic brand.

“That was like a dream come true singing with Nike,” Chambliss told Ole Miss on SI of the new partnership. “My family was always wearing Nike growing up. That was sweet. Relationship with their team, I just felt comfortable signing with them. Honestly, I wear Nikes all the time, so it made sense.

Throughout his first season at the Division I level Chambliss managed to total 4,464 yards of offense (3,937 passing), 30 touchdowns (22 passing) and just three interceptions while completing 66 percent of his passes.

Chambliss’ father, Trent, is ‘grateful’ for the opportunity with Nike. He’s also quick to credit what makes contracts like that possible.

“So grateful for that opportunity that Nike has offered. It’s the work that goes in, but everybody who's had a hand — anything that ends up being presented is a team effort,” Trent said. “I keep bringing it back to that, not to be redundant, but thorough. When people put tools in your toolbox for success this is what it looks like as far as contracts and being able to give back to the community and all of those types of things.”

Ole Miss Launches Heisman Trophy Campaign

Ole Miss Athletics

On the same day of Nike’s announced brand deals with its two biggest stars, Ole Miss also ignited the Heisman campaign for Chambliss and Lacy with yard signs, buttons and stickers revealed. The items will be available for purchase online

The argument could be made that either of the starters from the Rebels’ offensive backfield should’ve at least been invited to New York as a Heisman finalist, and that it became less likely when Lane Kiffin’s uncertain future was dominating headlines.

Ole Miss is being proactive when it comes to promoting Chambliss and Lacy this time around.

“I feel like Ole Miss (starting) the Heisman campaign is just sweet. I feel like last year we could’ve done that a little bit,” Chambliss said in the exclusive interview with Ole Miss On SI. “But it’s all good. It’s awesome. The signs, stickers and pins and everything. I love to see it.”

The Rebels have never rostered a Heisman winner in the program’s 133-year history.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity for the both of them to be able to capitalize on it,” Trent explained. “But then also the fanbase. How about the support of the fanbase of the Rebels? The cheerleaders, the band and the coaching staff. Both of these young men are under great leadership and that’s what it takes for the program to be successful.

Just wishing them both the best. And again, just bringing it back to the team, every touchdown scored, every yard gained comes through the offensive line by way of the center and the defense making stops and the special teams making plays.”

Trent also noted that Lacy was the first player to sit down with the Chambliss family during Trinidad’s recruiting process out of Ferris State.

Now, the duo have come together to produce one of the most explosive offenses and will have new expectations to do it all over again in 2026.

Going into the upcoming season, the Rebels’ starting signal-caller feels it’s accurate to say there’s a target on the Rebels’ back considering all of the offseason chatter.

“I would say so for sure. Ole Miss has been talked a lot about this offseason, by a lot of teams and people,” Chambliss noted. “But we’re just focused on Week 1 against Louisville.”

Chambliss and Lacy will be attending their first, and likely last, SEC Media Days later this week in Tampa. Ole Miss’ contingent of Chambliss, Lacy, Will Echoles and head coach Pete Golding will answer a frenzy of questions on Wednesday.

“I’m super excited to be out in Tampa with my guys. Got a nice suit. Going to be flying with PG so it’s going to be fun. It’s gonna be a long day full of interviews, but I’m excited for it,” Chambliss said ahead of the trip.