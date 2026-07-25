The Rebel Rundown Podcast: Analyzing Comments and Takeaways at SEC Media Days

Talking season is over, and fall camp in Oxford is quickly approaching for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss is set to officially open its first summer training camp session under head coach Pete Golding, Aug. 6, exactly one month before the Rebels meet the Louisville Cardinals in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.

Now that the dust has settled from SEC Media Days in Tampa, the Rebels’ first-year head coach looked like he walked away from the Sunshine State as one of the biggest winners from the week. Offseason wins mean next to nothing, of course, but the entire conference got a glimpse into what his tenure at Ole Miss will look like and it appeared that many — inside and outside of the conference — were impressed by his willingness to be himself in front of all cameras.

Golding took the time to explain why it was easy for him to do so in his first appearance at the conference’s media week.

“For me, getting into and having been in the league for nine years and seeing guys do it on a consistent basis. Being around Coach Saban and as professionally as he is, he did it his way, but it was still him. That was the benefit for me of going from that to Oxford with Kiff,” Golding explained this week. “What I appreciated the most about Kiff, it wasn’t the same blueprint as it was in Tuscaloosa because Kiff ain’t Nick Saban and Oxford is not Tuscaloosa.”

“That really helped me to ‘Hey, if I ever were to have an opportunity to be fortunate enough to get one of these jobs, you don’t have to try to be somebody else’. If telling the truth is what you believe, which I believe in, then it’s okay to tell the truth. I think there’s a comfort there that you do feel stable in your job. That’s one thing about being at Ole Miss, I knew I went for the right reasons and was good with being a defensive coordinator. To me, it’s just about telling the truth…Regardless of our fans or not, I just let the truth be out there and tell it like it is and figure it out. If you like it great, if you don’t — I mean shit they don’t like some of my third down calls. Okay, good, we’re gonna have another third down.”

In the latest recording of The Rebel Rundown Podcast, hosts Tyler and Bailey analyze comments and offer takeaways from SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida.

Rebel Rundown Podcast