Ole Miss Gains Ground In Latest AP Poll Following Week 12 Chaos
Ole Miss didn't play on Saturday, but yet it still improved.
While the AP Poll no longer carries weight regarding the College Football Playoff, it's still a promising result for Lane Kiffin and Co. entering the final two weeks of the regular season.
The Rebels moved up one spot in the polls to No. 9 after BYU suffered its first regular season loss against Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Last week, Ole Miss ranked No. 10 following its 28-10 victory over then-No. 2 Georgia.
Tennessee, which entered the week at No. 7, fell short in a 31-17 loss at Samford Stadium against the Bulldogs, who climbed from No. 11 to No. 8 despite last week's loss to Ole Miss. The Bulldogs also lost to Alabama in Week 5, which came in at No. 7 following its 52-7 win over FCS Mercer.
Ole Miss (8-2) closes out the regular season on the road against Florida before returning for a Black Friday showdown against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. With a pair of victories, it likely secures the Rebels' spot in the College Football Playoff.
Florida (5-5) continues to get hot at the right time behind freshman quarterback D.J. Lagway and running back Jaden Baugh. In Saturday's 27-16 win over LSU, Lagway completed 50 percent of his passes for 226 yards and a touchdown. Baugh averaged 10.8 yards per run and scored a touchdown to seal a win in Gainesville.
Ole Miss is one of six SEC teams inside the top 25 this week. Texas remained at No. 3 following its 20-10 road win over Arkansas, while the Volunteers fell to No. 10. South Carolina, which secured a 34-30 comeback win over Missouri at Williams-Brice Stadium, improved to No. 19.
The next edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday night.