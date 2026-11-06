Ole Miss Georgia Could Be Decided By An Overlooked Matchup

No. 2-ranked Georgia is heading almost seven hours west to Oxford, MS, to take on the No. 10-ranked Rebels on Saturday. Top-10 matchups are typically star-driven, and this one is no different. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Georgia running back Nate Frazier will headline the matchup.

What if something else besides the stars could decide this matchup? Something that only a true college football sicko would look into? If so, that would be starting field position.

The Importance Of Field Position

Many college football coaches harp on the "hidden yardage" or the yards that teams add to their drives via special teams, instead of their typical offense.

It makes sense- a team that has fewer yards to gain in order to score will have a better chance to score. It does not take a rocket scientist to figure that one out. Kickoff and punt coverage is just as important as regular defense, especially in late-game situations.

How Do Ole Miss and Georgia Match Up in That Department?

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels punter Oscar Bird (33) punts the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss' starting field position is pretty pedestrian when compared to the rest of the NCAA. The Rebels' average starting field position is about the 27.5 yard-line. This ranks 88th out of 138 FBS teams.

It is important to note that starting field position is far from a metric that directly correlates with success. The Rebels are slotted as the 10th-ranked team in the country, not the 88th. The stat does indicate that Ole Miss' drives have to go further, on average, to reach paydirt than the rest of the country.

When compared to Georgia, Ole Miss' starting field position struggles look even worse. The Bulldogs start their average drive on the 31.5 yard-line. This is 24th in the nation and a whopping four yards higher than the Rebels' number.

It may seem small, and it is. However, football is a game of inches, and starting field position is no different. A team that starts its drive on the 31-yard line has to earn one fewer first down to score, while a team at the 27 has another chance to be forced to punt.

What Does This Mean For This Weekend's Game?

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels kicker Peter McStravick (41) attemots an on side kick during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By no means will Ole Miss lose the football game just because they start their drives four yards farther from the end zone than Georgia. Still, it's important to watch how the field-position game plays out throughout the matchup.

Ole Miss kickoff specialist Peter McStravick must help the kick coverage with booming kicks that either force touchbacks or give the coverage team time to run downfield. The same goes for punter Oscar Bird.

Neither will matter if the Ole Miss offense fails to sustain drives.

Even if they don't score a touchdown, the Rebels must string together first downs to keep Georgia from continuing its field-position success. Especially with Frazier in the backfield, a short field could lead to quick points for the Bulldogs.

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