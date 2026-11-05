4 Main Storylines to Watch as Ole Miss Prepares for Showdown With Georgia

This Saturday, Ole Miss will host the Georgia Bulldogs in Oxford for a major ranked conference matchup.

The Rebels enter this game ranked No. 10 in the initial College Football Playoff poll, while Georgia enters at No. 2. Georgia is also No. 2 in the AP poll, but Ole Miss is at No. 12.

Saturday night's matchup has many dramatic storylines to watch heading into the game; here are the main four.

1. The Game's Playoff Implications

Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom reacts after a catch during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By far, the biggest storyline heading into Saturday night's game are the College Football Playoff implications that come from the result. No team with three regular-season losses has ever earned an at-large bid in the 12-team playoff, and Ole Miss is already sitting at two losses this season.

After playing Georgia, Ole Miss will finish the regular season with three unranked opponents in Oklahoma, Wofford and Mississippi State, meaning the Rebels should be in a nice spot going forward with a victory on Saturday.

Georgia only has one loss this season, but the Bulldogs aren't free from the playoff implications. Following the game against Ole Miss, the Bulldogs still have to play No. 18 Missouri, No. 21 South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

2. Trinidad Chambliss Looking to Recapture Momentum

Last season during the playoffs, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had the game of his life to help the Rebels defeat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. He entered this season as one of the premier players in the sport and a Heisman contender.

Chambliss lived up to his preseason hype to begin the year, but he has hit a bit of a slow stretch in the past few weeks, particularly against Texas, when he had multiple interceptions and was arguably the reason Ole Miss lost the game.

The playoff implications mentioned earlier make this a do-or-die game for Chambliss and the Rebels, just as last season's playoff matchup was. In the past, Chambliss has thrived under pressure, and Saturday he gets a chance to do it once again.

3. Georgia's Star-Studded Defense

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole looks to grab a fumble against the Florida Gators during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest factor standing in the way of another standout performance for Chambliss and a win for Ole Miss will be Georgia's extremely talented defense, which has allowed fewer than 15 points per game this season.

The Bulldogs' defense is led by three players who are projected to be first-round draft picks in the 2027 NFL draft: linebacker Chris Cole, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and safety KJ Bolden.

The optimistic view for Rebel fans is that all three men were on Georgia's defense last season when Ole Miss scored 35 and 39 points in the two matchups between the teams. However, all three men have had another offseason of development and haven't forgotten the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

4. Georgia's Rushing Offense Against Ole Miss' Defense

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another major storyline for Ole Miss is how its defense will react to Georgia's rushing attack. The Rebels have allowed nearly 150 rushing yards per game, the fourth-worst in the conference, and have already suffered a blowout loss once this season to Florida because they allowed the Gators to rush for more than 300 yards.

Georgia is third in the SEC in rushing yards per game with 200.1. The Bulldogs have three running backs who are averaging more than six yards per carry, meaning they'll have fresh and productive rushers looking to replicate Florida's success over Ole Miss.

For Ole Miss, this game will be the test of whether the defensive gains they've shown in the past few weeks have been enough to stay competitive at the top of the SEC. If they haven't, it could spell doom for the Rebels on Saturday and perhaps for the season.

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