Ole Miss Has to Find the Right Receiver to Complement Trinidad Chambliss' Strengths

The Ole Miss wide receiver room will look a lot different from the 2025 season, as Cayden Lee transferred to Missouri, while Deshaun Stribling and Harrison Wallace both entered the NFL Draft following the season.

Trinidad Chambliss returns for his fifth and final year as an Ole Miss Rebel after winning a court injunction that gave him one extra year of eligibility. The Ferris State transfer shined in 2025 and will likely be a Heisman contender throughout the 2026 season.

The biggest question at wide receiver, however, is which of the Rebels' new additions will step up in 2026, as Ole Miss added a plethora of talent through the transfer portal for Chambliss to work with.

Can Deuce Alexander Take Another Leap?

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a great season for Deuce Alexander in 2025, as he shined almost all year long, even with a switch from former quarterback Austin Simmons to Chambliss throughout the year.

Alexander had 44 receptions for 684 yards and two touchdowns in 2025, proving that he is a reliable weapon in what was a very fast-paced 2025 offense. Alexander shined in the Egg Bowl, having two catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, which helped the Rebels defeat in-state rival Mississippi State.

Alexander is projected to be the star wide receiver in 2026, as he is one of the only wide receivers in the room who has already developed chemistry with Chambliss while also understanding the offense and how it is run.

Which Transfer Wide Receiver Can Step Up?

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II (1) celebrates a touchdown catch during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding did a great job of filling the holes that were left in the receiving room. The Rebels added players like Horatio Fields, Darrell Gill Jr., and Cameron Miller.

Johntay Cook seems to have solidified a slot role for the Rebels, as he has been elite throughout fall camp so far. Cook has blazing speed and can really shine on short pattern routes, while also being a reliable deep ball threat, as his speed can potentially get him behind SEC secondaries.

Horatio Fields transferred in from Auburn and has been one of the names to watch in fall camp as well. Fields is a very tall wide receiver who can win the 50-50 throws that Chambliss threw so many times during his historic 2025 season.

The Rebels will desperately need some of these transfer portal wide receiver additions to live up to the hype if Ole Miss wants to replicate the success they had in 2025.

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