Preseason Odds and Game Lines for Ole Miss Entering 2026 Season
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With the start of the college football season just over two weeks away, sportsbooks are releasing more point spreads and finalizing future winners for individual awards as well as team trophies.
For Ole Miss, largely why it’s a highly anticipated 2026 season for the Rebels is because of the two legitimate Heisman Trophy contenders in their offensive backfield that helped engineer a run to the national semifinals last season. Both Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy are surrounded by, arguably, a more talented team entering what should be their final collegiate seasons.
The Rebels have sky-high expectations once again, but also have a tougher path to return to the College Football Playoffs in Pete Golding's first full year as head coach. However, in two key September games against Louisville in Nashville and LSU in Oxford, Ole Miss is currently favored to pull those two wins out.
Ahead of the upcoming season, we take a look at the early game lines for Ole Miss and preseason odds for the Heisman Trophy and National Championship winner.
*All betting lines provided by FanDuel*
September 6 vs. Louisville (6:30 p.m. CT)
Ole Miss spread: -6.5 (-115)
Louisville spread: +6.5 (-105)
Ole Miss moneyline: -250
Louisville moneyline: +202
Over/Under: O 55.5 (-115), U 55.5 (-105)
September 19 vs. LSU (6:30 p.m. CT)
Ole Miss spread: -2.5 (-110)
LSU spread: +2.5 (-110)
Ole Miss moneyline: -130
LSU moneyline: +108
Over/Under: O 57.5 (-110), U 57.5 (-110)
National Championship Winner Odds
+290 Ohio State
+320 Notre Dame
+380 Oregon
+430 Georgia
+440 Texas
+440 Indiana
+550 Miami
+900 Texas Tech
+1000 Ole Miss
+1000 LSU
+1000 Oklahoma
Heisman Trophy Winner
+700 CJ Carr (Notre Dame)
+800 Arch Manning (Texas)
+1000 Darian Mensah (Miami)
+1200 Dante Moore (Oregon)
+1300 Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss)
+1300 Julian Sayin (Ohio State)
+12000 Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss, tied for 20th best odds)
The second week of fall camp is underway for Ole Miss as it inches closer to its season-opener against the Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 6.
"The standard at Ole Miss is winning the national championship…Last year was last year,” Chambliss said at SEC Media Days last month. “That's done with. Nobody cares about what we did and what we accomplished last year. It's a new year."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Bio: Tyler Komis is a beat reporter for Ole Miss On SI. He is a Biletnikoff Award and Lombardi Award voter from New Jersey with more than five years of sports reporting experience. Prior to joining On SI, he previously covered Ole Miss Athletics for 247Sports (2021-2026), chronicling the ascension of the football program and the beginning of its coaching transition to Pete Golding ahead of the 2025-26 College Football Playoffs. You can find Komis on social media channels, including X/Twitter @TylerKomis.Follow TylerKomis