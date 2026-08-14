Preseason Odds and Game Lines for Ole Miss Entering 2026 Season

With the start of the college football season just over two weeks away, sportsbooks are releasing more point spreads and finalizing future winners for individual awards as well as team trophies.

For Ole Miss, largely why it’s a highly anticipated 2026 season for the Rebels is because of the two legitimate Heisman Trophy contenders in their offensive backfield that helped engineer a run to the national semifinals last season. Both Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy are surrounded by, arguably, a more talented team entering what should be their final collegiate seasons.

The Rebels have sky-high expectations once again, but also have a tougher path to return to the College Football Playoffs in Pete Golding's first full year as head coach. However, in two key September games against Louisville in Nashville and LSU in Oxford, Ole Miss is currently favored to pull those two wins out.

Ahead of the upcoming season, we take a look at the early game lines for Ole Miss and preseason odds for the Heisman Trophy and National Championship winner.

*All betting lines provided by FanDuel*

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and running back Kewan Lacy (5) lift the trophy after the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

September 6 vs. Louisville (6:30 p.m. CT)

Ole Miss spread: -6.5 (-115)

Louisville spread: +6.5 (-105)

Ole Miss moneyline: -250

Louisville moneyline: +202

Over/Under: O 55.5 (-115), U 55.5 (-105)

September 19 vs. LSU (6:30 p.m. CT)

Ole Miss spread: -2.5 (-110)

LSU spread: +2.5 (-110)

Ole Miss moneyline: -130

LSU moneyline: +108

Over/Under: O 57.5 (-110), U 57.5 (-110)

National Championship Winner Odds

+290 Ohio State

+320 Notre Dame

+380 Oregon

+430 Georgia

+440 Texas

+440 Indiana

+550 Miami

+900 Texas Tech

+1000 Ole Miss

+1000 LSU

+1000 Oklahoma

Heisman Trophy Winner

+700 CJ Carr (Notre Dame)

+800 Arch Manning (Texas)

+1000 Darian Mensah (Miami)

+1200 Dante Moore (Oregon)

+1300 Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss)

+1300 Julian Sayin (Ohio State)

+12000 Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss, tied for 20th best odds)

The second week of fall camp is underway for Ole Miss as it inches closer to its season-opener against the Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 6.

"The standard at Ole Miss is winning the national championship…Last year was last year,” Chambliss said at SEC Media Days last month. “That's done with. Nobody cares about what we did and what we accomplished last year. It's a new year."

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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