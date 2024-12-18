Ole Miss Hosting Top ACC Transfer, Former Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea
In 2023, Lane Kiffin ensured that Jaxson Dart was the right long-term answer at quarterback for Ole Miss by bringing in a veteran to compete.
That could be the plan for 2025 with Austin Simmons as the projected starter.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Ole Miss is hosting Virginia transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea for a visit on Wednesday. If all goes to plan, he could put pen to paper before leaving Oxford.
The Rebels aren't the only program interested in adding the former Cavalier signal-caller. Pitt and Syracuse are expected to make a ploy for him in the coming days. UNLV, which recently hired Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen, also has reported interest.
The Rebels need depth behind Simmons, who seems to be the favorite to replace Dart in 2025. Walker Howard transferred to Louisiana following the Egg Bowl, leaving the QB2 job up for grabs. A.J. Maddox, a member of the 2023-24 recruiting class, seems to be the favorite as the team prepares to close out the year against Duke in the Gator Bowl.
Colandrea, who has two years of eligibility remaining, started 11 games for Virginia in 2024, guiding the Cavaliers to a 5-6 record. He threw for 2,125 yards and 13 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.
His completion percentage of 61.9% marked a career-low after posting a 62.1% rating a season ago as Tony Muskett's replacement. Colandrea still has the potential to be a starter, but scheme fit seems to be the most attentive area in his recruiting process.
In two seasons with the Hoos, Colandrea started 17 games and threw for 4,083 yards, 26 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. A passer with upside, Colandrea struggled down the stretch, throwing only two touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions in his final four games.
Ole Miss has secured several key transfers, including tight end Luke Hasz (Arkansas), running back Kewan Lacy (Missouri), wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State), cornerback Antonio Kite (Auburn), offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (Arkansas) and defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska).