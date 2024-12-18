The Grove Report

Ole Miss Hosting Top ACC Transfer, Former Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea

The Ole Miss Rebels could bring in another passer with the departure of Jaxson Dart.

Cole Thompson

Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks for an open receiver during a NCAA college football game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend.
Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks for an open receiver during a NCAA college football game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2023, Lane Kiffin ensured that Jaxson Dart was the right long-term answer at quarterback for Ole Miss by bringing in a veteran to compete.

That could be the plan for 2025 with Austin Simmons as the projected starter.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Ole Miss is hosting Virginia transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea for a visit on Wednesday. If all goes to plan, he could put pen to paper before leaving Oxford.

The Rebels aren't the only program interested in adding the former Cavalier signal-caller. Pitt and Syracuse are expected to make a ploy for him in the coming days. UNLV, which recently hired Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen, also has reported interest.

The Rebels need depth behind Simmons, who seems to be the favorite to replace Dart in 2025. Walker Howard transferred to Louisiana following the Egg Bowl, leaving the QB2 job up for grabs. A.J. Maddox, a member of the 2023-24 recruiting class, seems to be the favorite as the team prepares to close out the year against Duke in the Gator Bowl.

Colandrea, who has two years of eligibility remaining, started 11 games for Virginia in 2024, guiding the Cavaliers to a 5-6 record. He threw for 2,125 yards and 13 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Ole Mis
Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

His completion percentage of 61.9% marked a career-low after posting a 62.1% rating a season ago as Tony Muskett's replacement. Colandrea still has the potential to be a starter, but scheme fit seems to be the most attentive area in his recruiting process.

In two seasons with the Hoos, Colandrea started 17 games and threw for 4,083 yards, 26 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. A passer with upside, Colandrea struggled down the stretch, throwing only two touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions in his final four games.

Ole Miss has secured several key transfers, including tight end Luke Hasz (Arkansas), running back Kewan Lacy (Missouri), wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State), cornerback Antonio Kite (Auburn), offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (Arkansas) and defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska).

Published
Cole Thompson
COLE THOMPSON

Cole Thompson is a reporter and columnist covering the NFL and college sports for SI's Fan Nation. A 2016 graduate from The University of Alabama, follow him on Twitter @MrColeThompson

Home/Football