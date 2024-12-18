QB Jaxson Dart: Coming to Ole Miss is 'Best Decision I've Made'
The Ole Miss Rebels have one game left on their docket this season, and it comes in the form of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Duke on Jan. 2. That game will also serve as the end of an Ole Miss era as quarterback Jaxson Dart will be playing his final game with the program.
Dart came to Oxford by way of the transfer portal from USC prior to the 2022 season, and he has been the Rebels' starting quarterback ever since.
He hasn't been shy about his emotions concerning Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin as his career winds down, but he took some time to reflect on his time with the program during a media availability on Tuesday while also revealing his mindset entering this final game.
"I think we're just trying to take in all the time we have left together, honestly," Dart said. "We're having a lot of fun at practice, and we know that the days are counting down. Especially for me, you want to make the most of the time you have with each other. I think that we're just having a lot of fun and trying to take in and live in the moment."
Ole Miss doesn't have many opt outs entering this bowl game, something that is becoming a rarity for college football programs who don't make the playoff each season. Kiffin discussed that aspect of his team's culture on Tuesday, and Dart reiterated many of his talking points.
"I think it just shows the bond that we have with one another," Dart said. "There are a lot of guys who really could and have cases to be first rounders and whatnot.
"We kind of just came together and were like, 'We want to finish this the way we started it.' They were pretty easy conversations between us. I can't even really remember a lot of guys even having down if they were going to play or not."
Dart is also a big part of this positive team culture himself as he helped recruit players out of the transfer portal last offseason and has evolved into a proven leader on this roster. He and many other Rebel players have made announcements that despite their plans to pursue a professional career, they plan to suit up in the bowl game.
The quarterback has also rewritten parts of the Ole Miss record book during his Oxford stay, owning the all-time marks in passing yardage (10,213) and total offense (11,668). He also piloted the program to its most wins in a single season last year with 11.
It's clear that Dart has had an impact on Ole Miss football history, but he is taking away plenty of memories himself as he shifts his focus to a potential NFL career.
"I've just been very appreciative of the time I've had here, and I felt like I gave it my all," Dart said. "I'm just grateful to have the opportunity to play with these coaches, play with these players from the three years that I've been here. It's been a real blessing. I've loved my time, and it's been the best decision that I've made."
Kickoff in Dart's final game as a Rebel is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 2, and the game will be televised on ESPN.