Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will look to keep the program's historic season alive on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium with a College Football Playoff showdown against the Miami Hurricanes.

In what has become a chaotic year in Oxford, Ole Miss has tuned out the noise and captured a pair of College Football Playoff wins over Tulane and Georgia during the postseason.

But the stakes increase once again against the Hurricanes with Carson Beck looking to spoil the Rebels' National Championship chances.

“I’m still a believer in Ole Miss,” SEC Network's Pau; Finebaum stated. “Believing in Ole Miss means you have to believe that Trinidad Chambliss is going to be the most impactful player on that field. …

"It’s not a pick that I have a lot of confidence in, but I’m still gonna — I just hate to pick against this team right now, based on what I know about them.

“Maybe some of it is wanting. Because I would really like to see Ole Miss win at all. Just to show the nation what a fraud Lane Kiffin is.”

Now, with kickoff vastly approaching in Glendale, Golding and the Rebels eye another meteoric win against a red-hot Hurricanes squad.

The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Venue: State Farm Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (7-1 SEC)

Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)

Miami QB Carson Beck: Familiarity in Ole Miss

“There’s some familiarity. I have been playing them last year and the year before,” Beck said on Tuesday. “There’s a couple of guys that were on the team last year. The same defensive coordinator as well.

"As I always say, playing teams, year after year after year, even though you have familiarity with what they can do, you know that they will have some type of changeup and curve ball, and a certain look or do something different off the same look.

"You always have to be prepared for that and go into the game understanding what our game plan is. And at the end of the game, it’s about our execution.”

