Ole Miss Football and Alabama Crimson Tide Among Top Schools For Georgia Transfer

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal with force this month after adding multiple immediate impact players across the first week of the window.

Despite the program heading to Glendale for a College Football Playoff clash against the Miami Hurricanes, Golding and Co. have also prioritized the Transfer Portal in order to reload the roster for the 2026 season.

With several game-changers heading to Oxford, the coaching staff remains on the prowl for the top talent in the market with a new player to watch entering the portal on Wednesday.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguera has revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending multiple seasons in Athens.

Aguero signed with Kirby Smart and Co. as a five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as the No. 2 safety in America - and a Top-30 recruit overall.

The junior defensive back was Georgia’s full-time starter at STAR across the last two seasons, but has now made his move to hit the free agent market in search of a new home for his final season of eligibility.

Aguero appeared in 12 games in 2023 as a true freshman prior to becoming the starter across his sophomore and junior seasons at Georgia - ending his career in Athens after logging 72 tackles, three for a loss, four passes defended, and one interception.

Now, all eyes are on the ex-Bulldog where he is expected to be one of the most sought-after players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami, and Missouri are the five schools to watch, according to reports, but the Rebels could be an early team trending at the top.

Ole Miss is expected to be among the potential landing spots for Georgia defensive back transfer Joenel Aguero, sources tell @CBSSports.



Former five-star recruit who has been a starter the last two years. Tallied 39 tackles and an interception this season. https://t.co/VaNSMpjZX5 pic.twitter.com/5Qcx55C7DW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, "Ole Miss is expected to be among the potential landing spots for Georgia defensive back transfer Joenel Aguero," he wrote via X.

Ole Miss has reeled in several starting caliber players via the Transfer Portal already on defense with Aguero now emerging as a target worth noting as the free agent market heats up.

