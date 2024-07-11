Ole Miss is Still Cooking With Caleb Cunningham | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels getting Caleb Cunningham to visit the campus yet again for the Juice Fest event slated for the end of the month. The recruitment is looking more and more like the big three schools are the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the outside looking in.
In the second segment of the show, we talk SEC rankings by tier, starting with the obvious top dog in the Georgia Bulldogs. We look at schools like the Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers to determine where they fall in this first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
In our final segment of the day, we look at the bottom two tiers of the conference, starting with the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers both building with better days ahead. Then we look at the better-luck-next-year tier of the Arkansas Razorbacks and South Carolina Gamecocks.
