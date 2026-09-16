Ole Miss Issues Message to Fans and Students Ahead of LSU Game

Before the Magnolia Bowl between No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 7 LSU this Saturday, September 19, Ole Miss posted a message to fans and students on X, reminding them of standards and expectations from the community around campus.

This comes after Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry's comments this week about hoping Ole Miss hosts Kiffin and LSU with "southern hospitality" and joking about how he might have to send in the National Guard.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has also made similar comments this week. Saying he guessed there were "real safety issues," but that there were people with a plan to prevent any issues. "It is what it is" according to Kiffin.

Ole Miss' Response

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts with athletic director Keith Carter after defeating the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter maintains confidence in Ole Miss' security effort and has "tuned out" Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

"The game's going to go on, and everyone's gonna be just fine. We try to stay focused on the things we can control here, and obviously some of the rhetoric coming out of Louisiana is not something we can control," Carter said.

Carter's confidence is partially because Ole Miss and the Oxford Police Department are taking steps to beef up security for this game by bringing in additional police units from Mobile and New Orleans to assist the Oxford Police.

Continuing the security effort, in the message to fans, Ole Miss reminded students and fans to hold themselves to the university's standards concerning respect for opposing fans, accountability and representing Ole Miss loud and proud.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding also has a message for the fans, saying one of Oxford's best qualities is its ability to be welcoming, respectful, and competitive.

"There's nothing wrong with being competitive and being in the moment," Golding said. "But at the end of the day, don't lose what we've created ... which is a really unique place with really, really good people that's really hard to play."

Oxford and Ole Miss need this game to go smoothly because of the increased media presence in town, especially when considering College GameDay is being aired from Ole Miss' campus that morning.

Ole Miss' brand has consistently been growing in the past few years, and this game will bring the most attention the Rebels have ever seen. A strong performance in the Magnolia Bowl, both on the field and as hosts, could be a sign of the caliber of program Ole Miss will be from now on.

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