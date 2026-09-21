Ole Miss Lands 4-Star 2028 Commitment After Win Over LSU
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The Ole Miss Rebels took down LSU in dramatic fashion on Saturday night in Oxford, beating Lane Kiffin and the Tigers for a 32-24 win.
Ole Miss hosted countless recruits during the game and certainly gave them a ton of reasons to feel impressed.
Less than 24 hours after the win, Ole Miss added arguably its best commitment in the 2028 class.
Four-star defensive back Braylen Bedford announced his commitment to Ole Miss on social media Sunday, giving the Rebels their third verbal pledge in the cycle.
Braylen Bedford's Message After Committing to Ole Miss
A product of Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN), Bedford is one of the top players in the state of Tennnessee and the No. 6 ranked player t his position in the country.
He now joins an Ole Miss 2028 class that already features commitments from four-star Antavion Allen and three-star wide receiver Latedrick Mallard. With the commitment of Bedford, Ole Miss' 2028 class now ranks No. 3 in the country behind Alabama and Ohio State.
Along with announcing his commitment, Bedford had a message to deliver on social media.
"First off I wanna thank God for blessing me to be in this position and thank my family for supporting all the way to this point, thank all the coaches for giving me an opportunity to be able to play college football!" Bedford wrote on X.
What Ole Miss is Getting
Bedford transferred from Wardaman (MS) to Brentwood in his junior season for the 2026 season.
Before making the move, Bedford played both sides of the ball for Vardaman, rushing 89 times for 680 yards and eight touchdowns, completing 19 of 41 passes for 335 yards and three scores, and catching a touchdown as well offensively.
Defensively, he added 69 tackles, one interception, one pass breakup and three forced fumbles. All of that production came as a sophomore.
As a freshman, he had over 1,200 all-purpose yards and had 14 total touchdowns, including special teams and defense. He also forced six fumbles and blocked a field goal in his first year of high school football.
Bedford will come into Ole Miss, expected to play safety, though he also has the skillset to play at corner or nickel if needed.
That kind of versatility in athleticism will be a fantastic fit for Golding's defense in the future.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Ole Miss Rebels On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7
Matt Galatzan is the publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI He is a long-time member of the Football Writers’ Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014, covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually taking over as a Managing Editor and Publisher a year later. When he is not working or writing, he is likely watching football or golf, or spending time with his friends and loved ones, especially his two golden retrievers, Rip and Bentley. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter @MattGalatzan.Follow MattGalatzan