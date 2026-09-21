Ole Miss Lands 4-Star 2028 Commitment After Win Over LSU

The Ole Miss Rebels took down LSU in dramatic fashion on Saturday night in Oxford, beating Lane Kiffin and the Tigers for a 32-24 win.

Ole Miss hosted countless recruits during the game and certainly gave them a ton of reasons to feel impressed.

Less than 24 hours after the win, Ole Miss added arguably its best commitment in the 2028 class.

Four-star defensive back Braylen Bedford announced his commitment to Ole Miss on social media Sunday, giving the Rebels their third verbal pledge in the cycle.

Braylen Bedford's Message After Committing to Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A product of Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN), Bedford is one of the top players in the state of Tennnessee and the No. 6 ranked player t his position in the country.

He now joins an Ole Miss 2028 class that already features commitments from four-star Antavion Allen and three-star wide receiver Latedrick Mallard. With the commitment of Bedford, Ole Miss' 2028 class now ranks No. 3 in the country behind Alabama and Ohio State.

Along with announcing his commitment, Bedford had a message to deliver on social media.

"First off I wanna thank God for blessing me to be in this position and thank my family for supporting all the way to this point, thank all the coaches for giving me an opportunity to be able to play college football!" Bedford wrote on X.

What Ole Miss is Getting

Bedford transferred from Wardaman (MS) to Brentwood in his junior season for the 2026 season.

Before making the move, Bedford played both sides of the ball for Vardaman, rushing 89 times for 680 yards and eight touchdowns, completing 19 of 41 passes for 335 yards and three scores, and catching a touchdown as well offensively.

Defensively, he added 69 tackles, one interception, one pass breakup and three forced fumbles. All of that production came as a sophomore.

As a freshman, he had over 1,200 all-purpose yards and had 14 total touchdowns, including special teams and defense. He also forced six fumbles and blocked a field goal in his first year of high school football.

Bedford will come into Ole Miss, expected to play safety, though he also has the skillset to play at corner or nickel if needed.

That kind of versatility in athleticism will be a fantastic fit for Golding's defense in the future.

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