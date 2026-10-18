Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Four-Star TE After Missouri Win

The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels are continuing to build momentum on and off the field, as they've landed a commitment from four-star tight end Rahzario Edwards a day after a 31-3 victory over the No. 22 Missouri Tigers.

Edwards is the 23rd commitment in Ole Miss' 2027 recruiting class and the second tight end commit of the class.

The Rebels' class was previously ranked No. 14 according to 247Sports.

What to Know About Rahzario Edwards

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding smiles while clapping before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards is listed at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, and comes out of Grant Union High School in Sacramento, California.

247Sports composite rankings have him ranked as the 153rd prospect nationally. He's the seventh-highest-ranked tight end in the class and the 14th-highest-ranked player in California. At one point, Edwards was a top-40 player in the class.

He currently holds 20 Power Four offers. Before flipping his commitment to the Rebels, Edwards was committed to the California Golden Bears.

Cal offered on Jan. 17, 2025, and landed his commitment on May 30, 2026, just two days after Edwards took a visit to the school.

Ole Miss offered on Jan. 28, 2025, and was able to flip his commitment after a major ranked victory over Missouri yesterday. Later last night, Cal would lose 41-7 to the No. 17 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Edwards is the second tight end commit in the 2027 class for Ole Miss. The other is Colton Johnson, a three-star from Upperman High School in Baxter, Tennessee.

Edwards and Johnson will be joining a busy tight end room. The Rebels have seven tight ends on their roster, though Hayden Bradley is the only underclassman of the seven, meaning there may be room for the two 2027 commits to contribute early.

Edwards, in particular, will likely be utilized in a similar way to Caleb Odom, who has been a major receiving threat for the Rebels this season as a tight end.

Edwards 6-foot-6, 210-pound frame is very similar to Odom's coming out of high school. When Odom committed to Alabama in the class of 2024, he was listed at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds.

It took Odom until this season to be productive. He had converted to wide receiver at Alabama before converting back to tight end when he transferred to Ole Miss.

The Rebels seem to be looking to recreate Odom's role in the offense through Edwards; hopefully for them, it won't take as long to hit his stride now that the Rebels have the blueprint for the model in Odom.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.