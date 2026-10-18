Ole Miss Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Missouri

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels dismantled the No. 13 Missouri Tigers in a 31-3 victory in Oxford on Saturday.

By allowing only a field goal in the game, the defense continued building momentum after a bounce-back game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Let's give report card-style grades to every position group for the ranked win.

Quarterback: A

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throws a pass during the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had more than 250 yards and scored four touchdowns against Missouri.

Chambliss continued his Heisman effort by maintaining his offensive production while having zero turnovers, something he had only done once this season, against Charlotte.

The Ole Miss quarterback will face a talented and motivated Texas defense next week that doesn't have room to lose another game following their upset loss to Florida today.

Running Back: A+

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy leaps over Missouri Tigers cornerback Chris Graves Jr. during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rebels running back Kewan Lacy and Makhi Frazier both ran for more than 100 yards in today's game.

Lacy had 16 rushes for 122 rushing yards, although he had a fumble. Frazier had 15 rushes for 101 rushing yards. Chambliss was the only player to score a rushing touchdown.

Lacy did leave the game with an injury at one point, igniting fears that he had aggravated one of the injuries that had caused him to miss significant time this season. However, he came back to play much of the second half.

Wide Receiver: B

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Cunningham carries the ball while a Vanderbilt defender pursues him during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No wide receiver caught more than three passes. However, tight end Caleb Odom caught four passes, including one of Chambliss' three passing touchdowns.

Wide receivers Horatio Fields and Caleb Cunningham also caught touchdowns. Cunningham also led the team in receiving yards with 61.

Missouri did a good job of limiting a standout performance from any individual receiver, but the combined stats still looked good.

Offensive Line: A

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy fights for yards during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite center Brycen Sanders temporarily leaving the game before returning at the start of the second half, Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss took no sacks, and Ole Miss had more than 250 rushing yards.

For an offensive line, the best thing you can do is not make yourself a problem, and that's exactly what the Rebels' offensive line did today.

Defensive Line: A

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles celebrates after a sack with defensive end Jonathan Maldonado and linebacker Tah'j Butler during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ole Miss defensive line held Missouri to less than 40 total rushing yards. A major improvement over a few weeks ago, when Florida rushed for more than 300 yards in a blowout win over the Rebels.

Will Echoles has the standout stat line from the group with a sack and a tackle for loss.

The line got help from another Rebels defensive position group with the standout performance in run defense.

Linebackers: B+

Missouri Tigers offensive line Curtis Peagler blocks Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tah'j Butler during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' linebackers combined for 2.5 tackles for loss and 18 tackles.

The combination of the work of the linebackers and defensive linemen and Missouri playing from behind completely eliminated the run game from Missouri's offense, forcing quarterback Austin Simmons to throw the ball 44 times.

Defensive Backs: B+

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Donovan Olugbode gains yards after catch as Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the Rebels allowing Austin Simmons to pass for 339 yards, he didn't score any touchdowns. No one for Missouri did.

The interception Simmons threw wasn't to a defensive back. However, they did hold former Rebel and Missouri's top receiver Cayden Lee to just 62 yards.

Another Missouri receiver, Donovan Olugbode, had 127 yards, though it wasn't enough to even come close to making the game competitive.

Special Teams: A

Ole Miss Rebels place kicker Lucas Carneiro celebrates the game winning field goal against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker Lucas Carneiro and punter Oscar Bird contributed to Ole Miss' victory.

Carneiro was one-for-one, making a 38-yard field goal. Oscar Bird had four punts, all four ending up inside Missouri's 20.

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