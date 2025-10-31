Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Linked to LSU Tigers Job Opening
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains in headlines this week as the coaching carousel across college football heats up.
Kiffin and Co. are in the midst of a 7-1 start to the season with the program's College Football Playoff chances increasing by the week, but it hasn't stopped analysts across America from linking the Rebels' shot-caller to job openings.
The buzz started once the Florida Gators officially fired Billy Napier following Week 8 and intensifed once the LSU Tigers made the move to relieve Brian Kelly of his duties in Baton Rouge.
Now, with multiple premier job openings available across America, Kiffin has been in headlines as a potential candidate.
Along with Kiffin, it's been Notre Dame Fighting Irish shot-caller Marcus Freeman, Missiuri's Eli Drinkwitz, and Tulane's Jon Sumrall at the top of the list for multiple opportunities.
"I've said this previously — you never want to see anybody lose their job," Freeman said about his Kelly's firing. "That person, the coaches, the families, the people affected, the players, especially somebody you know.
"At the end of the day, you're always rooting for. Coach Kelly gave me an opportunity to come here, and I'm always rooting for him. But it's also the profession we've chosen. We've chosen this profession. We know that can be the result of choosing this profession."
The current expectation is that Freeman will remain in South Bend after multiple reports surfaced that he has denied coaching rumors elsewhere.
As for Kiffin, he remains at the forefront of the conversation - specifically with the LSU Tigers gig as the rumor mill heats up.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt predicts that Kiffin lands in Baton Rouge for the 2026 season.
“LSU is intriguing,” Klatt said. “I just think LSU is a step above. I think you have to overachieve at Ole Miss and you’ve got to do things that the program has never done to reach your goals and win at the top end of college football.
"In a lot of respects, the best years of Ole Miss football (at least in recent vintage), is what we’re seeing right now. Does he want better than that and go to LSU? We know that LSU can go and put together rosters year in and year out.
“They compete not only at the top end of the SEC, but also in the country and win a National Championship. I do think it comes down to resources and like I said, I think LSU has top two or three resources financially in college football.
"I know a couple of their boosters. They have deep, deep pockets and in this day and age, that’s what you have to have. I think Lane will (leave). If I had to bet, Lane Kiffin is your next coach at LSU.”
No. 7 Ole Miss will square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday as the Rebels looks to silence the outside noise and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
More Ole Miss News:
Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.