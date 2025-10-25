Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
No. 8 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) escaped in Norman with a 34-26 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners behind a masterclass performance from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.
In a matchup with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line, Lane Kiffin and Co. found complementary football down the stretch in order to make a statement with a Top-15 victory on the road.
Now, with a critical win over John Mateer and the No. 13 ranked Sooners, Ole Miss remains alive and well with the program taking America by storm in 2025.
The Instant Takeaways: Week 9 Edition
No. 1: The Trinidad Chambliss Show Continues
In what has become the story of the 2025 season, former Division II All-American quarterback Trinidad Chambliss once again made a statement for the Ole Mis Rebels in the program's Top-15 matchup at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Behind a 315-yard performance through the air to go along with 53 yards on the ground, the dual-threat ability of Ole Miss' signal-caller paved the way down the stretch for Kiffin and Co.
Chambliss has been masterful for the Rebels this season after stepping into the starting role after Austin Simmons suffered an ankle injury with his efforts once again making all the difference.
For the veteran signal-caller, his decision-making was once again superb with his skill position players executing in crunch time - spearheaded by true freshman wide receiver Winston Watkins.
The youngster has carved an integral role in the receiving corps with Saturday's performance against the Sooners quickly becoming a career day after hauling in four receptions for 111 yards.
Chambliss connected with eight different pass catchers with his offensive weapons making all the difference.
No. 2: Defense Bends, But Doesn't Break in Norman
In what became a tale of two halves for the Ole Miss defense, the Rebels entered the third quarter riding a 22-10 lead while limiting the Sooners to 16 rushing yards across two frames.
But once the clock struck in the third quarter, the Oklahoma Sooners came out firing on all cylinders with the run-game paving the way - led by Xavier Robinson.
With the Sooners trailing, Robinson broke open a 65-yard carry for a touchdown with all momentum quickly swaying Oklahoma's way with John Mateer and Co. outscoring the Rebels 16-3 in the third frame.
Oklahoma logged nearly 100 yards in the third quarter alone with only seven passing yards to with the rushing attack giving Ole Miss fits.
Despite bending and bending in the second half, a fourth quarter defensive stand kept the Rebels from breaking down the stretch with Princewill Umanmielen spearheading the push.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer pieced together his best game of the season with two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks to keep the Sooners' offense contained.
No. 3: The X-Factor Once Again - RB Kewan Lacy
The tape doesn't lie when watching Missouri Tigers transfer Kewan Lacy. The first-year Rebel has been electric with the ball in his hands with Lacy once again finding the end-zone on two separate occasions on Saturday.
Lacy's numbers may not jump off the page after a 72-yard performance on 24 carries with a pair of scores, but his timely plays once again set the tone.
The Rebels' X-factor was sensational in the red-zone while allowing the Ole Miss offense to play the balanced style that they've been navigating all season.
Along with Lacy, Chambliss executed on the ground with over 50 yards rushing himself to propel the Rebels to a significant Top-15 win.
No. 8 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 10 with a matchup against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks up next on the docket.
