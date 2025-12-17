Ole Miss Football's Pete Golding Addresses Hiring of LSU Tigers' Frank Wilson

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are expected to hire LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson to become the program's next head coach, according to multiple reports.

Wilson, who's served as LSU's interim coach since Brian Kelly was relieved of his duties on Oct. 26, has emerged as a coveted assistant at the collegiate ranks due to his recruiting prowess.

Last week, Wilson addressed his future with the LSU program as Texas Bowl preparation ramped up for the Tigers.

“We've had conversations, and for me and for Coach [Lane] Kiffin, it's let's play this game on the 27th and we'll go into those details later,” Wilson said last Tuesday. “We just want to finish what we've started with this football team, give them our undivided attention before transition happens.

“Until then, nothing will necessarily happen in that regard. There will be opportunity there. Where that lies, I'm not sure. But the priority is our current football team.”

Now, he's Oxford bound where the move could pay dividends on the recruiting front - primarily in the NCAA Transfer Portal market - with multiple LSU Tigers set to enter where Wilson has developed strong ties with his players.

On Wednesday, Golding was asked about the hire where he remained relatively mum on the subject with Wilson set to remain with the LSU Tigers until after the program's Texas Bowl matchup againsst Houston on Dec. 27.

“We’re looking at a lot of guys and we obviously have some guys going through some paperwork with some other guys we’ve hired at other positions as well,” Golding said.

“Once we get through this game and all those things, we’ll address that (20)26 staff when we need to. Right now, the focus is on the players.”

Golding and Co. have pulled off multiple strong hires this month with Wilson being one of the most prominent to this point.

Now, all focus once again turns back to College Football Playoff preparation with a first-round clash against the Tulane Green Wave set for Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

